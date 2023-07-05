Although summer brings a dry spell for gamers with most big releases reserved for year-end, this July has some new and exciting titles up its sleeves. With Nintendo and Capcom leading the pack of upcoming video games releasing in July 2023, the month seems to have something for everyone.
Compared to the heavyweight video game releases of June, which included Street Fighter 6, Diablo IV, Crash Team Rumble, Aliens: Dark Descent and AEW Fight Forever, the July calendar might look relatively sparse. However, it is definitely not a dull period for PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch and PC gamers.
The Nintendo Direct event, held on 21 June 2023, gave a sneak peek into all that’s brewing on the Switch console. Pikmin 4 — a highly awaited drop of the season — is the first mainline release in the popular video game franchise since 2013’s Pikmin 3.
Other major contenders for the month’s spotlight include Capcom’s action-packed title Exoprimal and the spooky Oxenfree II: Lost Signals. The release of the kids-friendly game, Disney Illusion Island, also seems perfectly timed with July ushering in the summer break fervour.
Not to forget, The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie is another highly anticipated upcoming video game title. The Japanese role-playing game (RPG) from the Trails series is set to become the epic culmination of the franchise.
Upcoming video games that will keep you glued to your gaming consoles in July 2023
Jump To / Table of Contents
Release date: 7 July
Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, PC
One of the best-rated JRPGs of 2023, this much-awaited upcoming video game releasing in July is a continuation of the famous Trails series, which began in 2004. This particular instalment is a combination of the story arcs of the nine preceding Trails games.
If you are unaware of the predecessors, it might be time to get your homework done as players get to “use the Trails to Walk system to switch between Rean Schwarzer, Lloyd Bannings, and the masked figure ‘C’, and determine the fates of key characters and locations within Zemuria,” reads Nintendo’s official statement. Engage in tactical combats and unleash special powers to forge new allies when you face challenges.
With over 50 playable characters, several skins and outfits also come with the game as downloadable content. While the title was released in Japan in 2020, this release is its English version.
Image credit: Nintendo
Release date: 12 July
Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, PC, Netflix Mobile
A sequel to 2016’s Oxenfree, this new July video game release is the first title published by Night School after Netflix acquired the gaming company in 2021. The ominous story takes place five years after the events of the first title and features a new cast, characters and an original story.
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals follows Riley Poverly, who is back in her hometown Camena to probe the unnatural radio frequencies that are causing disturbances in electronic gadgets. As the game progresses, the environmental researcher uncovers a dark history of ghostly occurrences on the nearby Edwards Island.
The single-player game features a new walkie-talkie conversation system and Night Schools’ typical naturalistic dialogues that will enable players to write their own destinies. Here, every choice matters as the responses or the lack thereof, can change the whole narrative of the game.
The advanced gameplay has gone notches higher than the prequel and the spooky visuals seem more intense.
Image credit: PlayStation
Release date: 13 July
Platforms: Nintendo Switch
Fix it, bolt it or scrap it — this upcoming video game will definitely get your hands dirty. Race against time as you work your way to the top as the best mechanic in town. Go around the five neighbourhoods of Octane Isle and put your mending skills to the test across 25 garage levels to prove your mettle. The faster you go, the more chaotic it gets — fuel spills, bursting tyres, faulty robots and even alien attacks can befall you.
However, if you are assuming you will only be repairing cars and trucks, hold that thought. Here, UFOs are also a part of the vast range of automobiles. The game was announced at the 2023 Nintendo Direct and is the first game that is both developed and published by 4J Studios.
Image credit: Nintendo
Release date: 14 July
Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
Would humanity stand a chance if dinosaurs appeared again? This dino-survival online team-based action video game takes players to such a dystopic world set in 2043 — three years after vortexes (rifts in space and time) let loose herds of dinosaurs across our planet.
To tackle the crisis, a team of exofighters, called The Hammerheads, land on Bikitoa Island and have to fight these terrifying creatures. Players get to channel exofighters and defeat dino swarms in team-based action game modes.
Let Leviathan, an advanced form of artificial intelligence (AI), be your guiding voice as you strive to finish missions. It is a race against time as the first team to achieve the objectives becomes the winner. The main gaming mode is Dino Survival. Additionally, it is a player vs. environment vs. player (PvEvP) warzone where two squads of five players try to complete objectives to emerge victorious.
Image credit: PlayStation
Release date: 14 July
Platforms: PC
Developed by Haemimont Games and published by THQ Nordic, the turn-based tactical strategy game is being launched with more advanced features and newer looks. The storyline shows the rich country of Grand Chien amidst political turmoil when its elected president goes missing. With the para forces called ‘The Legion’ taking control, the president’s family starts pulling strings and using all their resources to hire the bests to fight back.
Players get to hire the best mercenaries with unique backstories, engage in tactical combats, meet interesting characters, create an arsenal of weapons and customise their team and decide the fate of Grand Chien.
Image credit: Jagged Alliance
Release date: 21 July
Platform: Nintendo Switch
As the first mainline Pikmin title to arrive in nearly a decade, this game has several features from the previous versions. Players can help rescue space travellers with these trusted Pikmin plant-helpers, collect treasures to fix the Rescue Corp’s spaceship’s radar, solve puzzles and fight dangerous wild critters.
You can customise your character and meet the cute rescue pup Oatchi and the Pikmins before setting off for adventures across vast unknown territories and exploring underground caves. This upcoming video game also introduces ‘Dandori Battles’.
For the first time, this multiplayer game has a glowing Pikmin, which allows players to head out for night expeditions, unlike previous versions where they had to return before sunset.
Image credit: Nintendo
Release date: 25 July
Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Developed by Gunfire Games, this oddly eerie title seems to be the fitting sequel to the third-person action-survival shooter game Remnant: From The Ashes. You can play solo or team up with two other friends for a classic co-op experience of unravelling and stopping a diabolic force from wiping out reality.
Gunfire Games says, “To succeed, players will need to rely on their own skills and those of their team to overcome the toughest challenges and to stave off humanity’s extinction.”
Explore freaky extra-terrestrial worlds, and encounter god-like mythical creatures and deadly foes, as challenging terrains, different weaponry and ferocious enemies come your way. With different stories and new worlds blended together in an archetypal progression, even the most seasoned players will have to come back for replays.
Image credit: Remnant Game
Release date: 26 July
Platform: PC
Initially launched on PS5 in 2021, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is making its way to Windows PC this July. This is the first time that the popular game franchise is being launched on a platform other than PlayStation.
The personal computer version, handled by Nixxies Software, will feature ultra-wide 21:9, 32:9 and up to 48:9 resolutions for the comfort of PC gamers, who enjoy a triple-monitor setup. Developed by Insomniac Games, the game has stunning visuals and an engaging story that will allow players to embark on intergalactic adventures with Ratchet and Clank.
With newcomers Rivet and Kit, players can go “dimension-hopping” and help take on an evil emperor from another reality as they jump between action-packed worlds. If you haven’t played any of the Ratchet & Clank games before, this is also a great point to start as a universe of battles and combats await you.
Image credit: Insomniac Games
Release date: 28 July
Platform: Nintendo Switch
Mickey and friends are finally getting the platformer game they long deserved. This classic Disney video game follows the iconic red shorts-clad mouse and other characters on various quests across the mysterious Monoth Island. Help them find three valuable books to save the world from catastrophic disasters.
Play as any one of the beloved characters and use their superpowers and abilities to perform tasks, solve puzzles and even take on battles. Go solo or team up with three more friends in this fun 4-player co-op title from Dlala Studios and get a chance to unleash special powers like Rope Drop, Leap Frog, and a heart-gifting hug.
Stunning visuals, a carefully thought-out multiplayer mode and modern gameplay make the game a worthy addition to Mickey’s Illusion series.
Image credit: Nintendo
(Hero and fetaure image credit: PlayStation)