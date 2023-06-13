Microsoft hosted its Xbox Games 2023 Showcase and unveiled an array of new titles for its Xbox consoles and the PC. This immersive event not only provided a long-awaited introduction to the highly anticipated Fable reboot by Playground Games but also unveiled the release date for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

In addition to these exciting revelations, the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase also surprised fans with unexpected announcements including Clockwork Revolution from inXile Entertainment. With such a diverse and promising lineup, there is plenty for gamers to look forward to. So, let’s take a look at all the thrilling video game announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase this year.

Everything we saw at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023

The trailer and release date for ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’ revealed

CD Projekt gave an exciting update for the highly-anticipated release of the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion pack titled Phantom Liberty which will feature renowned actor Idris Elba. It is scheduled to come out on the Xbox Series X/S, PC and PS5 on September 27. In the game, players will get to explore an exciting new area called Dogtown. They will encounter a secret agent named Solomon Reed, played by Idris Elba, and embark on a thrilling mission full of secrets, suspense and spying. It’s a high-stakes adventure with lots of intrigue and exciting developments to offer.

‘Avowed’ is coming in 2024

Avowed is an upcoming video game developed by Obsidian Entertainment. An action role-playing game set in a fantasy world called Eora, it will let players take on the role of an envoy from the Aedyr Empire who arrives in the remote region of Living Lands to investigate a perplexing plague. The game will be available on the Xbox Series X/S and Windows 10/11.

inXile Entertainment makes an announcement about ‘Clockwork Revolution’

inXile Entertainment gave some important updates about its upcoming video game. Clockwork Revolution will be an immersive steampunk role-playing game that combines elements of time manipulation with a captivating storyline. According to inXile Entertainment, in this first-person RPG, you will encounter a remarkable device that grants you the ability to journey into the past.

The ‘Fable’ reboot is announced

During the Xbox Games 2023 showcase, Playground Games unveiled its Fable reboot, the upcoming open-world action RPG that gives a fresh upgrade to the beloved franchise. In the reboot, you will once again be entering the fantastical realm of Albion, which serves as the backdrop for the upcoming video game. While other details are not known about the Fable reboot, we cannot wait to see what it has in store for us.

Forza Motorsport is coming in October

Well, we finally have a release date for Forza Motorsport. The sequel to 2017’s Forza Motorsport 7 is releasing on October 10 2023 and will be available on the Xbox Series X/S and PC.

‘Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II’ presents a fresh glimpse into its dark world

In the new Hellblade game Senua’s Saga, Senua is back and facing one of her greatest challenges in Viking Iceland. She’s on a dangerous journey to save all the people suffering under a cruel ruler. However, this time around, she isn’t just fighting the difficult obstacles in her path, but also coming face to face with her own inner demons. This time, the adventure goes beyond just fighting enemies as it also explores deeper themes of darkness and the human soul.

‘Starfield Direct’ unveils new information and gameplay

Game Director Todd Howard and the Bethesda Game Studios team gave an exciting update on Starfield Direct. They welcomed players into their studio and offered an extensive look at the upcoming game, revealing new information and showcasing exciting gameplay mechanics including the improved character creation system, the ability to build your own spaceship and the vast exploration of a thousand planets.

The new ‘South of Midnight’ game was announced

Created by the same team behind Contrast and We Happy Few, South of Midnight is an enchanting action-adventure game that unfolds in the mysterious and captivating setting of the American Deep South. As Hazel, players will embark on a journey to delve into the rich mythos of the region and come face-to-face with fantastical creatures from Southern folklore. Making things more interesting is the fact that Hazel is a gifted Weaver – a mystical healer with the ability to mend shattered bonds and spirits.

‘Towerborne’ has been announced as the next adventure by the creators of ‘The Banner Saga’

Stoic, the acclaimed developer of the popular Banner Saga series, brings us their latest instalment called Towerborne. This exciting title offers a diverse range of thrilling features including engaging combat, extensive customisation possibilities and a story waiting to be discovered. As Ace, a heroic figure with a fated purpose, you are the beacon of light in humanity’s darkest hour.

Other new games announced at the Xbox Games 2023 Showcase

33 Immortals

Cities: Skylines II

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Jusant

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Persona 3

Persona 5 Tactica

Star Wars Outlaws

Still Wakes the Deep

