Cars have a lot more utility than just ferrying you and your family around from point A to point B. If you also happen to be fortunate and privileged enough to be wealthy, you’d probably like to do the aforementioned ferrying in luxury and style. The automotive market has already seen some exciting announcements in the first quarter of 2023, coming from brands like Ferrari, Mercedes, Porsche and all the nicest names you can think of. In fact, we finally got to see a Ferrari SUV, the Ferrari Purosangue, which Ferrari, for some reason, only calls a 4-seater car! And Porsche responded with an updated Cayenne, having a completely new chassis underneath.
But we have just started and as the year goes by, there’s a lot more to expect for the wealthiest who either want to be chauffeured around in extreme luxury, or seek a driving experience that’s nothing short of exquisite.
Before your hopes rise, you should know that the following list contains some of the upcoming 2023 luxury cars we are expecting to reach Singapore before the year ends. It is possible that you may end up seeing some more launches in this segment, or you may end up not seeing the Tesla Cybertruck making it to the markets even in 2023 (shots fired at you, Tesla, take note).
Ferrari Roma Spider: There Is A Gorgeous New Convertible In Town
There’s A New Mercedes Benz E-Class In Town With Futuristic Interiors And A Powerful Engine
(Hero and Featured Image Source: Courtesy Mercedes Benz)
Jump To / Table of Contents
Rolls Royce is going electric with the Spectre, a two-door luxury coupe based on an all-new platform. There’s obviously new styling on this Rolls – the split LED headlamps, the new vertical taillamps, 23-inch wheels, an illuminated front grille, and even an aerodynamically optimised “Spirit of Ecstasy”! Inside, the Spectre has a familiar interior to existing Rolls Royce models but you see an extension of the Starlight headlines to the doors and a compact digital display.
Under the hood, the Spectre is said to go approximately 520Km on a single charge. The electric motor setup is expected to produce 577bhp and 900Nm of torque. All of this can propel this electric behemoth to 100kmph in just 4.5 seconds. Rolls Royce is expected to begin customer deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The Tesla Cybertruck is… haaah! After endless delays, Elon Musk says that we could finally see the first deliveries of this unconventional looking pickup truck in 2023. Foreign media has spotted mildly updated versions of the Cybertruck on testing but the specs remain unchanged since its unveiling. The Cybertruck will come in dual and triple motor configurations, with the top model claimed to hit 60mph in just 2.9 seconds! 2.9 seconds! That’s faster than most supercars on sale today.
The truck can offer up to 16-inches of ground clearance, will be able to two up to 14,000 pounds of weight other than 3,500 pounds in its cargo bed, and could let you drive up to 500 miles on a single charge. The interiors will be minimalist, with a 17-inch display and the yoke steering wheel.
An all-electric version of the Audi A6! The A6-etron will likely make an all-electric Audi sedan more accessible to the masses. Test mules have been spotted and it could be well on time to be delivered to customers before the end of 2023. The A6-etron concept showcased earlier had a familiar yet striking Audi design language, with sharp shoulder lines, a coupe-like roofline with a ducktail spoiler on the boot, stunning rear LED lights, striking front fascia, and gorgeous wheels. The concept version was stated to produce 470hp and 800Nm of torque.
The Mercedes E-Class is considered the stepping stone to luxury driving for executives and it’s getting a mega revamp for 2024. The front of the car has been revised wildly, sitting in line with the rest of the modern-day Mercedes EQ lineup – sharper headlamps, EQS-inspired taillights and an S-Class-like profile.
Mercedes Benz has also revealed what’s under the hood for this 6th generation. The E-Class will come with a choice of 4 and 6-cylinder petrol as well as diesel engines, with the entry-level model making 196hp and the top-spec model making 375hp. Drivers will only get the 9-speed automatic box as the standard transmission option. A 48-volt electric powerplant should also help deliver up to 115Kms of pure electric range. While steel springs will be standard for most models, Merc is bringing a revised AirMatic air suspension for the top-end models.
Merc fans will instantly spot a striking resemblance to the EQS interiors, dominated by large displays and beautiful ambient mood lighting. You will also be able to equip the E-Class with an optional Energizing Comfort wellness program, which includes a soothing combination of sounds, massage, lighting, and more.
The 2024 Porsche Cayenne just got announced and while Porsche says it is an update rather than an all-new model, we think otherwise. The new Cayenne gets a reworked chassis and a host of revised engine options, with the base model having a more powerful V6 engine and the higher-end models having V8 engines. The interior gets more bits and features from the Porsche Taycan sedan, which is currently among the most desirable EVs you can buy. All of that translates the new Cayenne into a more dynamically capable roadgoing SUV money can buy, without compromising on luxury.
The Audi Q8 e-tron is essentially a mild update to the e-tron SUV. The design gets some tasteful updates and so does the powertrain underneath. The SUV is now more slippery in the air and the electric motor across the range becomes torquier. Audi also increases the battery capacity of the two base models substantially, thereby improving the overall range. The interiors, however, remain largely unchanged, with some minor décor updates and a slightly tweaked Audi MMI system.
The Lamborghini Urus S has just hit certain markets and is currently among the two desirable SUVs from Lambo (the other one being the Urus Performante). The Urus S gets a new and more aggressive exterior with sharper aero bits on the hood and bumper, as well as new allow wheels, ranging from 21-inches to 23-inches. The interior also gets a mild refresh similar to the Performante, except that it is finished in leather. There’s a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 that produces 666hp and 850Nm of torque, all of which contribute to a sharper exhaust note during startup. You get an 8-speed auto gearbox, and the air suspension remains from the previous base Urus. The Urus S costs INR 4.18 crores and is yet to be launched in Singapore.
Have these cars got you excited? No? Be assured that the list contains only those upcoming launches known so far. Automakers love to surprise us with new luxury boats and with the majority of 2023 still ahead of us, we are expecting to see a lot more luxury cars and SUVs announced. There hasn’t been a better time to be an auto enthusiast.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The Rolls Royce 2023 is currently considered the most luxurious car money can buy for going around town.
Answer: The most luxurious SUVs in 2023 comprise of the Bentley Bentayga, Rolls Royce Cullinan, BMW XM, Audi Q8 e-Tron, and Cadillac Escalade.
Answer: No, the BMW X7 is a 6-seater SUV and cannot seat 7 passengers.
Answer: The Audi A6 e-Tron is expected to launch sometime in 2023 as a more accessible luxury EV sedan from Audi.