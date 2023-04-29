Cars have a lot more utility than just ferrying you and your family around from point A to point B. If you also happen to be fortunate and privileged enough to be wealthy, you’d probably like to do the aforementioned ferrying in luxury and style. The automotive market has already seen some exciting announcements in the first quarter of 2023, coming from brands like Ferrari, Mercedes, Porsche and all the nicest names you can think of. In fact, we finally got to see a Ferrari SUV, the Ferrari Purosangue, which Ferrari, for some reason, only calls a 4-seater car! And Porsche responded with an updated Cayenne, having a completely new chassis underneath.

But we have just started and as the year goes by, there’s a lot more to expect for the wealthiest who either want to be chauffeured around in extreme luxury, or seek a driving experience that’s nothing short of exquisite.

Before your hopes rise, you should know that the following list contains some of the upcoming 2023 luxury cars we are expecting to reach Singapore before the year ends. It is possible that you may end up seeing some more launches in this segment, or you may end up not seeing the Tesla Cybertruck making it to the markets even in 2023 (shots fired at you, Tesla, take note).

