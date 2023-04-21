The Porsche Cayenne is an important model for the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer. This sporty SUV fills the cash registers at Porsche and makes the brand more accessible to drivers who want a sporty yet practical car. It is the reason the world gets to see new and more capable iterations of the desirable and iconic Porsche 911. The Cayenne SUV keeps getting mild updates annually and for 2023 and beyond, it has gotten a massive overhaul. The company reiterates that the Porsche Cayenne 2024 is not a new-generation model but rather a substantial overhaul under the hood. This upgrade, according to Porsche, should be enough to make it appealing until the all-electric Porsche Cayenne arrives.

Yes, we agree that this new Porsche looks almost identical to the model it replaces, but isn’t that the case with almost all Porsche models? Just kidding! The specifications sheet promises an extensive improvement in performance and at the end of the day, that’s what matters in a Porsche. The new model has already gone on sale in global markets, and yes, you still get to choose between the conventional SUV or Coupe models.

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne SUV: How much will it cost?

The new Porsche Cayenne now starts at USD 80,850 for the vanilla Cayenne with the twin-turbo V6 engine whereas the Cayenne E-Hybrid starts at USD 93,350. The sportier Cayenne S, with the new twin-turbo V8 engine, will cost you USD 97,350. There is also a Cayenne Turbo GT that has the grunt to outrun a Porsche 911 GT3, starting at USD 197,950.

In India, the Cayenne range starts with a price tag of INR 1.35 crore for the base model, while the Cayenne Coupe with a similar engine configuration starts at INR 1.41 crore. Do note that Porsche is yet to announce the prices for the E-Hybrid variants. The Cayenne also comes to Thailand with a starting price of THB 7.95 million for the vanilla variant with the V6 engine and goes all the way to up to THB 20.6 million for the range-topping Cayenne Turbo GT with the twin-turbo V8 engine.

In Hong Kong, the Cayenne range starts at HKD 1.24 million for the standard variant with the V6 engine and you get to choose from the entire Coupe range, which tops out at the Cayenne Turbo GT (price yet to be announced). The 2024 Cayenne is also coming to Singapore, but Porsche is yet to reveal its prices.

The Porsche Cayenne 2024: A lot more powerful

The biggest changes are under the hood, where Porsche has spiced up the engine options. The base model, the Cayenne, gets a turbocharged 3.0 litre V6 engine with a power output of 356hp and 500Nm of torque. The Cayenne E-Hybrid uses the same V6 engine along with a 25.9kWh battery pack that adds up to a total power output of 470hp; if you decide to let the V6 engine rest on your grocery runs, the electric motor lets you drive in a polar bear-friendly way for 84Kms before the V6 kicks in.

The sportier Cayenne S gets a bigger 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that makes 475hp and 600Nm of torque; the same engine you find under the hood of the Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Panamera. This one can dash to 100kph from 0kph in just 4.8 seconds and can reach a top speed of 269kph! That’s fast by all means.

But if that’s not fast enough for you, you can settle for the Cayenne Turbo GT that holds the lap record at the Nürburgring race track for SUVs. It gets a boosted 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that makes 650hp. Plus, you get carbon-ceramic brakes, air suspension, rear-axle steering and titanium tailpipes. Porsche says it can sprint to 60mph in just 3.1 seconds and can push until the speedometer hits 304Kmph. A truly impressive feat by all standards.

Not just the engine but an almost new chassis

The new chassis enables an ‘increased range between ride comfort and performance’, as Porsche says. The new model gets two-valve shocks along with a two-chamber air suspension system with different rebound and compression stages. In layman’s terms, it translates to more agility in the corners while enhancing comfort at low speeds. Porsche also claims a lower body roll on the new model. You also get bigger-sized tyres that allow for better comfort and an increased grip.

Looking inside the Porsche Taycan

The interiors also get a major revamp and Porsche fans will be reminded of the Taycan electric 4-door sedan. You get the steering wheel from the Porsche 911, which is a big plus for enthusiasts. The 12.6-inch gauge cluster is now all-digital, and you also get two displays; a 12.3-inch infotainment display in the centre and an optional 10.9-inch touchscreen display for the passenger. The centre console now has a touch-based layout that relies on haptic feedback to emulate button presses. Don’t worry, the drive selector now sits on the dashboard.

Goes like a Porsche, Looks like a Porsche

From the outside, the Porsche Cayenne 2024 is still reminiscent of the outgoing Cayenne and that’s not necessarily bad – it is distinctively Porsche. That said, you see a new sculpted bonnet along with new matrix LED headlamps at the front. These headlights have 32,000 pixels and can effectively fluctuate the brightness as well as beam direction to avoid blinding oncoming motorists. At the back, the Cayenne has a new 3D LED lightbar-shaped taillamp setup and a redesigned rear fascia. Buyers also get to choose from new colour options and a range of alloy wheel designs.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Porsche