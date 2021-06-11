In December, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host its first Formula 1 race. The 2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place at the new Saudi F1 track – the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

With only six months left to go, the Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC) – promoter of the Grand Prix – has revealed renderings of the state-of-the-art pit and team building that will be the centrepiece of the new circuit.

F1’s newest track will be the fastest street circuit on the calendar. Featuring no less than 27 corners, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit stretches to 6.175km in length. It is the second longest circuit on the current F1 calendar behind the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and the longest street circuit in the sport.

Additionally, 3 consecutive sections of the circuit have been marked out as potential DRS Zones, ensuring plenty of overtaking opportunities for the drivers throughout the race. F1’s superstars are projected to reach top speeds of up to 322km/h on this new Saudi F1 track.

Adding to the excitement is the race taking place under the lights. This will surely add to the atmosphere F1 fans are expecting during the race. Although most of the action will be taking place on this new Saudi F1 track, the surrounding development will be no less impressive.

State-Of-The-Art Structure

As the greatest drivers in the world line up on the grid in Jeddah to fight for victory, VIP guests and staff will watch the action from the new Pit & Team Building. Home to the teams, drivers, and staff during the 2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, the structure is designed to fit harmoniously within the track and its surroundings.

Designed by renowned Tilke GmbH architect, Ulrich Merres, the new Pit & Team Building’s architectural expression is inspired by its idyllic location on the banks of the Red Sea and the layout of the circuit.

Considered the heart of the Saudi F1 track, the structure will overlook the starting grid and back on to Jeddah’s majestic Red Sea coast. The 280m-long, four-storey, cutting-edge structure takes the form of a composed landscape of multi-storey staggered buildings sitting splendidly alongside the main straight of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, defined in its detail by straight and sleek lines.

Housing all team garages as well as the race control centre and the exclusive Paddock Club premium hospitality suites, the Pit & Team Building will provide guests with a magnificent view down on to the Pit Lane and starting grid where the most crucial moments of the racing action will occur when Formula 1 makes its debut in Jeddah for the penultimate round of the FIA Formula One World Championship.

(Images: Saudi Motorsport Company)