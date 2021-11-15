Acura has lifted the covers of its new Integra Prototype, which marks a new era for the iconic sport compact.

The Integra first debuted in the mid-80s and was largely considered one of Honda’s best-handling front wheel drive models. Produced until the early 2000s, it was one of the most sought after Japanese-made premium sport compact models.

Now almost twenty years, fans are now getting a new Integra to fawn over.

The Acura Integra Prototype heralds the return of an iconic nameplate to the Acura line-up in North America. It will be interesting to see which international markets will be the first to get the model when it rolls-out next year, under the Honda badge naturally.

Anticipation will no doubt be high as the new premium sport compact features a stylish coupe-like roofline and versatile five-door liftback design.

Return Of A Legend

Finished in striking Indy Yellow Pearl paint borrowed from NSX, the new Integra Prototype is a strong indication of the exterior design of the all-new model. Borrowing elements of the past, the 2023 Integra will become the new gateway performance model in the brand’s line-up.

According to the brand, the premium sport compact will boast an evocative five-door design and fun-to-drive spirit. The first-ever factory-turbocharged Integra will excite a new generation of enthusiast drivers with an available six-speed manual transmission, limited slip differential and high-output 1.5-litre motor, with VTEC of course.

Designed in Japan, the new car’s bold exterior styling features a dramatically sloping roofline and liftback tailgate, giving it a distinct coupe-like road presence. A modern interpretation of the Integra line, the fifth-generation model displays trademark cues such as the embossed Integra name under the driver’s side headlight and passenger’s side taillight.

Generational Shift

Acura’s new frameless Diamond Pentagon grille, first seen on the Type S Concept, gives the Integra front a purposeful and sporty character. Acura’s unique lighting signature is updated with the “Chicane” LED daytime running lights now positioned above the Integra’s JewelEye LED headlights, yielding an even more dramatic appearance.

Muscular rear wheel arches and aggressive rear fascia with dual-exhaust finishers, emphasize Integra’s wide track. Inspired by previous models, the distinctive rear styling features wide, single-piece taillights with matching “Chicane” light signature.

Behind the model’s matte-finish 19-inch split-five spoke wheels are oversized, Brembo high-performance brakes with colour-keyed Indy Yellow calipers. The Integra Prototype’s striking Indy Yellow Pearl paint pays homage to Phoenix Yellow, offered on the iconic 2000-2001 Integra Type R. High-gloss Berlina Black accents have been applied to the roof, decklid spoiler, mirror caps, rear diffuser, and front-grille for a more aggressive look.

(Images: Acura/Honda)