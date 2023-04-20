The name MG has been synonymous with some of the greatest cars ever produced. Icons like the MG MGB, MGA and MG TA certainly spring to mind. Now, under China’s SAIC Motor Corporation, the brand is poised to open a compelling new chapter in the MG story with the new all-electric Cyberster sportscar.

For a brand that has been around since the 1920s, MG is one of the few century-old motoring brands that are still around. The one-time British automotive marque was famously known for its open top two-seater sportscars. Despite rolling out saloons and coupés throughout its illustrious history, the brand plate MG was almost always associated with roadsters.

2023 sees MG go back to its roots somewhat with its new all-electric sportscar. Making its global debut at the Auto Shanghai, the EV sportscar features a revolutionary design that combines iconic roadster heritage with a modern brand design language.

MG’s Electric Road Map

The Cyberster is primed and ready to begin a new chapter for the once prominent marquee. The two-seater, high-performance EV sportscar sees MG make its long-overdue return to the world of roadsters and open-top motoring. With the Cyberster, the brand is poised to bring its latest story right up to date with its powerful all-electric powertrain and contemporary cabin featuring cutting-edge driver technology.

“Our intention was to create a completely new roadster ready for a new generation of sportscar drivers and which opens a bold and compelling new chapter for MG,” explains Carl Gotham, Advanced Design Director of the company.

The focus for Cyberster he explains was to create a design that was respectful of the brand’s illustrious past and to bring back that sporting bloodline. “We also had to be absolutely clear that it should be modern and forward-facing like the MG of today, completely in-tune with the rapid transition to electric vehicles.”

First images of the Cyberster’s evocative styling is a clear homage to much-admired roadsters from MG’s rich heritage, especially with its distinctive long bonnet, low nose and curvaceous surfaces. It also introduces striking new features such as its distinctive scissor doors and Kammback rear design.

According to MG, the roll-out of its new all-electric sports car is perfectly timed to reconnect the brand’s DNA with a new generation of drivers. With the Cyberster, MG is all set for an electric, sporting future, which will serve as a perfect way to start celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The Cyberster is scheduled for a roll-out in the summer of 2024.

(Images: MG)