All-New Kia Niro Breaks Cover, Teases A More Sustainable Future For Mobility

The Kia Corporation wants to make sustainable mobility accessible for everyone. And they’re calling it the Kia Niro.

Making its world debut at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show, the new all-electric crossover boasts innovative features inside and out and is built with sustainable materials. According to Kia, the model embodies the company’s commitment in building a more sustainable future.

As an integral part of Kia’s growing eco-friendly line up, the new model will appeal to the complex needs of sustainability-conscious consumers. Made with eco-friendly materials and boasting advanced technology and electric powertrains, it also aims to fulfil the practical needs of customers.

Completely redesigned from the ground up, the all-new Niro has been developed under the company’s Opposites United design philosophy, fulfilling ‘Joy for Reason’ ethos. It takes inspiration from nature not only in design but also in the choice of colour, material, and finish to strike a perfect balance between an environmentally responsible approach and a future-oriented outlook.

The strong influence of the 2019 Habaniro concept is evident in Niro’s exterior design with its stylish and bold crossover looks and high-tech two tone body. A wide pillar at the rear enhances air flow to improve aerodynamics and blends into the boomerang-shaped rear taillights.

Kia’s signature ‘tiger face’ has been transformed for the all-new Niro and now extends from the hood, right through to the rugged fender below. The contemporary front design is finished with striking ‘heartbeat’ LED DRL (daytime running lights) which create confidence and a striking look on the road.

Green Machine

Efficient aerodynamics and sustainable materials are united through the cohesive design of the Kia Niro. This perfect combination offers roominess and a SUV look. Furthermore, Kia introduces the ‘Greenzone Drive Mode’ which automatically transfers the (P)HEV into EV drive mode to meet the demand for sustainable mobility solutions.

When driving in green zones such as residential areas, or nearby schools and hospitals, the vehicle automatically uses electric power based on navigation cues and driving history data. It also recognizes a driver’s favourite places, including home and office registered in the navigation system as a green zone.

As a clear statement of Kia’s commitment to sustainability and an indication of future model development, the all-new Kia Niro showcases new recycled materials inside the cabin. The headlining is made from recycled wallpaper, the seats are made from Bio PU with Tencel from eucalyptus leaves, and BTX-free paint is used on the door panels to minimize the impact on the environment and reduce waste.

Kia will be offering the Niro in HEV, PHEV and EV powertrains starting from next year.

(Images: Kia)