Every now and then there’s a product release that comes out that makes us wish that we were kids again. The Aston Martin DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition is one such example that will make you want to turn back the clock.

That’s because the car is not just highly-detailed and gorgeous, but it also comes with all the bells and whistles you would expect from a car brandishing the credentials of 007. Make no mistake, this ‘toy’ car may have been made for the little ones, but it’s loaded with tech and gadgetry that will leave adults gobsmacked.

Its Like They Shrank An Aston Martin

The Aston Martin DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition is an electric two-thirds scale version of the iconic Aston Martin DB5 complete with gadgets. Conjured up by the collective minds at The Little Car Company, Aston Martin, and EON Productions it is an amazing homage to the 25th James Bond film.

What impresses most about this little kid’s car is its unique details. The scale model features Silver Birch paintwork, Smiths instruments, individually numbered chassis plates and Aston Martin badging. Details are indeed amazing, which isn’t surprising considering that the original Aston Martin DB5 was 3D-scanned for reference, allowing a completely accurate reproduction.

In essence you could say that this little kid’s car is a truly authentic homage to both the Aston Martin and 007 brands. Its also an enticing piece of kit for any aspiring junior spy would want parked in the family garage.

The No Time To Die Special Edition has been designed as a convertible, and not the fixed head coupe driven by 007. This is to offer seating for an adult and child side by side, allowing all generations of Bond fans to share the love of driving. And there’s plenty of that to go around as this machine boasts a range of up to 128km.

James Bond Approved

But no Bond car is complete without its range of essential spy gear. Lucky owners of the Aston Martin DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition will be stoked to find secret ‘Easter Eggs’ hidden within the car. This includes an array of gadgetry inspired by the franchise’s Q-branch.

Drivers can access hidden controls to reveal a twin set of simulated ‘Gatling guns’, complete with imitation barrel blasts and flashes hidden in the headlights. The No Time To Die special edition also has a unique digital number plate activated through the hidden control panel.

Just like the original car, this special edition can produce a smoke screen to aid a successful getaway. Ejected through the rear ‘exhaust’, the smoke has a supply tank which supplies an hour of safe smoke before it needs topping up.

Although the DB5 Junior is not road legal, as an authentic Aston Martin model, every owner will receive automatic membership of the respected Aston Martin Owners Club. In addition, all clients will receive complimentary membership of The Little Car Club, allowing them to take part in exclusive events where they, their children and their grandchildren can drive their DB5 Juniors on the most prestigious racetracks.

The bad news is that only 125 Aston Martin DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition cars are being built. It also comes with a hefty asking price of £90,000 (S$165,986). Still considering how cool it looks, we dare say its probably worth it.

Don’t believe us? Check out this video below.

(Images: Aston Martin and The Little Car Company)