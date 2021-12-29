Aston Martin Reveals The Vantage Hunter Edition

The Aston Martin Vantage Hunter Edition takes customisation to new heights.

Named after the characteristics of a Hunter – aggressive, intelligence, and assertive – The Vantage is synonymous with an intensified performance and the most demanding racers. Since 1950 “Vantage” has signified an enhanced dynamism and unrivalled visceral thrills. While Vantage has made significant advancements, echoes of the magnificent bloodline are still visible. Sculptural forms create an athletic predatory stance, while muscular flanks and broad haunches express the agility and dynamism that’s inherent to the car.

The choice of the exterior paint colour and options was inspired by the vibe of the Hunter. Grey symbolises intelligence while the darker finish on the front grille and other exterior options (bonnet vents, mirror caps, roof panel, window surround finisher, rear diffuser insert and blades) boosts the aggressive appearance and lends a stealthier look.

This customisation unit features the new 21” wheel design, with elements finished in Satin Black for a contemporary, sporting look that is designed to enhance the stance and presence of the vehicle. Plus, the latest features include vanned front grille and bonnet vents, which can be found on the Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition. With the exterior gloss block finished and gloss black trim inlay, it completes the sporting luxury appearance.

Here’s a closer look at the Aston Martin Vantage Hunter Edition:

The Vantage interior emphasises on focus and functionality – combining luxury materials with a driver focused cockpit provides a truly immersive experience. With controls like the new designed sport-orientated gearshift paddles are optimally positioned, and likewise, the gear selection buttons are uniquely placed in the centre console, with the Aston Martin Audio System, 8” LCD screen and integrated satellite navigation all impressively reconfigured around the driver.

While the duotone colours, the mix of Onyx Black and Chancellor Red, suggests an exciting pleasure of driving related to the heritage of sports cars. Then, adding an emotive twist, there’s the interior jewellery package – a Dark Satin Chrome finish that visually removes the highlights to create a darker jewelled ambiance to Vantage’s interior environment.