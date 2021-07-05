Aston Martin has ambitious plans. Its new Valkyrie AMR Pro is proof of that. Armed with a V12 powertrain capable of 1000bhp, and a radical aerodynamic package, it is designed to win the 24H Le Mans. And that is just the start.

In 2019, Aston Martin, Adrian Newey, Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT) and engineering partner Multimatic worked intensively on an Aston Martin Valkyrie race car design, aimed at winning the 24H Le Mans race in the new Hypercar class. That well advanced design has now formed the basis of the radical new Valkyrie AMR Pro.

The new Valkyrie AMR Pro benefits from the Le Mans project’s pure, race optimised chassis, aerodynamic and powertrain developments. Moreover, with its design and performance freed from race rule constraints, the AMR Pro’s capabilities now exceed those of the machine designed to challenge for outright victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Designed For Speed & Endurance

The Valkyrie AMR Pro uses a unique version of the Valkyrie chassis which is 380mm longer in wheelbase and 96mm wider in track at the front; 115mm at the rear. It features an aggressive aerodynamic package which adds an additional 266mm in length. Thanks to mastery of underbody and overwing airflow, it generates extraordinary levels of downforce.

Delivering significantly more downforce than the Valkyrie road car, the hypercar will achieve lateral acceleration of more than 3G. In the pursuit of the lightest weight and fastest lap times, the model relies solely on a modified version of the sensational Cosworth-built 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine. Revving to 11,000rpm, this masterpiece of internal combustion is on-target to develop 1000bhp.

Weight savings will come from deletion of the battery-electric hybrid system, plus a host of other weight saving measures, including ultra-lightweight carbon fibre bodywork, carbon suspension wishbones and Perspex windscreen and side windows. Together with an aerodynamic efficiency that exceeds Le Mans Hypercar regulations, the Valkyrie AMR Pro promises track performance approaching that of a Formula 1 car.

Track Conquering Capabilities

More details of the Valkyrie AMR Pro’s specification and performance will be released later this year. Aston Martin however has targeted a lap time around the 8.5-mile 24H Le Mans circuit of 3 minutes 20 seconds. If its achievable of this blistering performance, this performance machine will be battling with the front running LMP1 cars for the outright win in the world’s greatest endurance race.

With extensive development work completed using powerful simulation tools, physical testing of the car is due to commence imminently. To ensure the model delivers the ultimate driving experience, the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team drivers will be involved from the start to develop the dynamic set-up of the car.

All Valkyrie AMR Pro cars will be left-hand drive, with a production run of 40 cars plus two prototypes. First deliveries are scheduled to commence in Q4 2021.

(Images: Aston Martin)