Open-cockpit sports racers may be coming into fashion again amongst elite car collectors.

The BAC Mono comes to mind as does the KTM X-Bow. Although those cars are purpose-built for performance and thrills, the latest entry into this segment adds a touch of finesse and luxury. We’re talking about the Aston Martin DBR22 design concept of course, which was recently revealed to the world for the first time.

A V12-engined two-seater coach-built design concept, the DBR22 celebrates Aston Martin’s extraordinary bloodline of open-cockpit sports racers. With classic proportions and immaculate, muscular curves, DBR22 unashamedly speaks of tradition. It serves as a stunning throwback to the marque’s lifelong lineage of world-beating two-seater open-cockpit sportscars such as the DBR1 and DB3S.

However the DBR22 charts its own path with a dynamic new take on this compelling theme. Built by in-house bespoke division, Q by Aston Martin, the DBR22 design concept could form the basis of a production reality example for an ultra-exclusive number for Aston Martin customers.

Coach-Built Roadster

The DBR22 design concept showcases a completely new body from the designers at Aston Martin. It boasts minimal number of body panels to create a more sculpted, muscular presence. A particularly noteworthy feature is the entirely new front grille which incorporates a unique carbon fibre design inspired by the DBR1 and DB3S.

A dramatic horseshoe vent is seen on the hood. The design is recessed to aid airflow from the 5.2-litre V12 Twin-Turbo engine that sits beneath it. This long, unbroken bonnet line draws the shape of the car back towards the cockpit, over the lowline wind deflector and delicate mirrors.

Sitting perfectly within the wheel arches is a set of all-new 21-inch alloy wheels. Featuring a unique 14-spoke design, the lightweight wheels feature a motorsport-derived centre-lock hub. The DBR22 design concept also showcases an entirely bespoke paint colour exclusive to the model.

Inside, the DBR22’s cockpit continues the fusion of classic and contemporary approaches. A marriage of leather and exposed carbon fibre is used to bring the interior environment to life. The DBR22’s interior architecture is defined by the all-new dashboard and sleek infotainment displays. Clean and uncluttered, the cockpit features carbon fibre performance seats that extend over the tops of the doors.

Track Racing Performance

Underneath the hood the DBR22 packs in a potent 5.2-litre V12 Twin-Turbo powertrain. With peak outputs of 715PS and 753Nm the model delivers breath-taking performance. Aston Martin claims the DBR22 will go from standstill to 60mph in just 3.4 seconds and flat out at 319kmh.

Dynamically the DBR22 targets true driver connection, with a chassis honed to deliver precision, agility and tactility in equal measure. Unique calibration of the engine and 8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission uses torque shaping to give the DBR22 a manner and delivery unlike any other model. A pinned steering column brings greater accuracy but also provides more detailed feedback so the driver can build a more accurate picture of available grip.

Another notable feature is its 3D printed rear subframe, a first for Aston Martin. The component is made from multiple 3D printed parts printed from aluminium, which are then bonded to form the finished subframe. The advantages are clear, with a significant weight saving and no reduction in stiffness, plus the ability to make special parts for ultra-low volume models, where required.

Attention has also been paid to the DBR22’s chassis structure. Unique front and rear shear panels further increase tortional rigidity, with a bespoke calibration for the adaptive dampers providing precision and pliancy for a blend of body control and ride refinement that will make the DBR22 an absolute pleasure to drive – on road or racetrack.

(Images: Aston Martin)