In its continued push to expand its e-mobility products, Audi has introduced a new electric mountain bike. It’s new two-wheeled product is part of the brand’s Genuine Accessories portfolio and its made in collaboration with e-bike specialists Fantic.

No doubt, Audi has been making some interesting choices in its effort to expand its brand presence and interests. The Dakar Rally remains a big focus and its also throwing its name into the Formula 1 arena with its own works team in 2026. But, like many automotive brands, the German marquee is intently focused on growing its electric portfolio in the next three years.

In 2026, all new Audi models will be fully electric, which ties into why the automaker has now produced an electric mountain bike. The limited bike serves as the brand’s latest effort to offer alternative means of e-mobility beyond four wheels. According to the automaker, there will be three sizes available and the product is inspired by the brand’s success in off-roading.

Inspired By Rallying

Audi is no stranger to going off-road; the brand’s illustrious history in the World Rally Championship and use of quattro all-wheel drive during the 1980s shaped the brand and defined its DNA. Today, Audi’s motorsport focus lies in the sands of the Arabian Desert and the Dakar Rally with the innovative RS Q e-tron E2 whose design has inspired the Audi electric mountain bike powered by Fantic.

“We’ve been bold in our commitment to becoming a leader in providing sustainable premium mobility,” explains Andrew Doyle, Director Audi UK. “The Audi electric mountain bike in cooperation with Fantic is another fantastic example of how we can expand our mobility offering to customers that extends beyond the award-winning models they drive.”

Much like Audi’s fully electric, road-going e-tron model range, the new Audi mountain bike stands out on the breadth of its abilities and has versatility at its core. From touring to endure biking, it’s at home on a variety of terrain but its greatest strength is downhill riding thanks to full suspension travel of 180mm, wide wheels and off-road tyres.

It boasts a lightweight aluminum enduro frame, which affords better riding positions so riders can better react to obstacles and terrain ahead. The 36V, 720 Wh Fantic Integra battery pack is tucked in neatly within the frame and marked out by eye-catching e-tron branding and decals. It supplies power to the Brose S-MAG 36 Volt 250 Watt motor which delivers up to 90Nm of torque.

The motor affords four levels of electrical assistance. Riders can access Eco, Tour, Sport and Boost. Eco has been calibrated to deliver maximum efficiency and range with notable electrical assistance, while Tour brings a notable level of electrical boost. Sport has been engineered to add powerful assistance for sport cycling and the final mode, Boost, delivers the maximum level of electrical assistance for challenging, hilly routes.

A small digital display located on the handlebars relays key data such as battery charge and speed at a glance to the rider. When the battery level drops to <10%, the charge level indicator will begin to flash in the top right corner of the display, allowing riders to pedal their way to the nearest charge point before continuing on their adventure.

