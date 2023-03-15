Audi is ready to showcase its future and what’s to come from the brand in the near future. At the Audi House of Progress, the German automotive giant will display several flagship models along with interactive panel sessions.

For motoring enthusiasts, the event offers a rare opportunity to find out what’s to come from the Audi brand in the years ahead. Held for the first time in Singapore, following successful editions across major cities such as Tokyo, Milan, São Paulo and Montreal, the event takes place from 31 March to 16 April at the ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay.

“Singapore presents the ideal landscape for House of Progress, with the country’s unwavering commitment to the path of net zero,” explains Markus Schuster, Managing Director for Audi Singapore. “House of Progress sets the stage for Audi to showcase our vision for a new future of sustainable mobility, as we transition to cleaner-energy models. By providing platforms to engage in meaningful conversations about the future, we are dedicated to bringing our customers along with us on this journey of progress”.

Audi’s Electric Future

The event, designed with Audi’s four core values of digitalisation, design, progress and sustainability in mind, features an immersive instalment focused on Audi’s growing electric vehicle range. This includes new models arriving in Singapore for the first time – the Audi Q8 e-tron, the latest model in Audi’s electric SUV and crossover range, and the Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi’s most compact electric vehicle thus far.

These cars are not just for show either as it alludes to what Audi has planned to launch in Singapore in the second half of 2023 and first half of 2024 respectively. Present at the exhibition will also be the Audi grandsphere concept car. Second in Audi’s line-up of visionary concept cars, the grandsphere pushes the boundaries of design with a transformative first-class lounge interior that lends itself to be a private jet for the road.

Alongside the exhibition of Audi’s flagship models there will also thought leadership panels, partner events and networking sessions at the House of Progress. The knowledge sessions aims to drive conversations and shape perspectives on the future of premium mobility and sustainability.

The Audi House of Progress opens to the public every weekend from 31 March to 16 April 2023, 10am to 7pm. Admission is complimentary and tickets can be reserved online.

(Images: Audi Singapore)