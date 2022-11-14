Greentech Festival (GTF) is coming to Singapore this November. Following the successful editions in Berlin, New York and London, the sustainability festival lands in the Garden City from 17 to 18 November at Gardens by the Bay. As one of the festival’s founding partners, Audi is demonstrating the company’s commitment to driving sustainability in Singapore and the region.

Greentech Festival Singapore will host the renowned GTF Green Awards on 17 November, followed by a conference and exhibition showcasing the latest sustainable innovations on 18 November. Over 25 high-level C-suite speakers, including former Formula 1 driver Nico Rosberg, will discuss the latest issues and trends for sustainable building and city planning. Workshops will be held around Singapore after the conference, and around 1,000 delegates are expected at the event.

The festival will kick-off with a press conference on 17 November with Nico Rosberg and Marco Voigt, co-founders of GTF, as well as Markus Schuster, Managing Director, Audi Singapore.

Over the two-day event, Audi will also participate in the exhibition, conference and awards show. As a key part of the partnership, Audi will also be providing a fleet of 10 cars from its e-tron range, including the Audi e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback, e-tron S Sportback, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT. The fleet of fully electric cars will be used to transport speakers and guests to and from Gardens by the Bay.

In line with GTF’s focus on green technologies, Audi’s urbansphere concept car, an innovative electric car concept, will be flown in specially for the exhibition. Systematically designed from the inside out, the concept car marries avant-garde design, maximum performance and Level 4 autonomous vehicle technology to elevate the driver’s experience to a new level.

(Images: Audi Singapore)