Following the instant success of the Bacalar project last year, Bentley Mulliner will unveil a new exclusive coach built grand tourer.

The Bentley Mulliner Batur however is much more than a successor to the Bacalar. According to the brand, the model reveals an all-new design language for Bentley. It will showcase themes and forms that will define Bentley’s future range of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

Representing the pinnacle of the Bentley family, the Bentley Mulliner Batur will officially break cover at the Monterey Car Week this August. No other details have been revealed regarding the new model, except its inspiration.

Like the Bacalar, the Batur is named after a beautiful natural body of water. Lake Batur is an 88m deep, 16 square km crater lake in Kintamani on the island of Bali, Indonesia. In terms of powerplant, the model is rumoured to be kitted with the W12 engine used in the Continental GT. Still, this isn’t why the Bentley Mulliner Batur will be looked at with inquisitive eyes.

Exclusive Wheels

The appeal of the car will largely be based upon its bespoke hand-built nature. Previous reports suggests that the Batur will be offered in very limited numbers. Putting it together is Bentley Mulliner, a brand synonymous with the handcraftsmanship of exclusive coach built.

As you would expect from oldest coachbuilder in the world, the results are almost guaranteed to be phenomenal. The Bacalar was proof of that expertise with 12 models immediately being snapped up. One of the rarest Bentleys of the modern era – the Bacalar served as the ultimate expression of two-seat, open-air luxury. It was the first in a new series of pinnacle bespoke projects that have spearheaded a return to coachbuilding by Bentley Mulliner.

Like the Bacalar, the Batur will boast its own uniqueness. Hand built with bespoke finishes, no two cars will be the same. Each model is also subjected to being handcrafted according to owner’s wishes, further emphasising each as a ‘one-off’.

Although Bentley has been tight-lipped with regards to the Batur – bar a teaser video and photo – fans of luxury motoring are already keeping a close eye on the development of the bespoke model. Fortunately we don’t have to wait long as the Bentley Mulliner Batur will officially be introduced to the world on Sunday 21st August.

(Images: Bentley)