Bentley Motors has collaborated on the creation of a truly unique yacht interior to match the exquisite cabin design of a customer’s Continental GT V8 coupe. The bespoke nautical trim was created by craftspeople at Bentley Design Services. The department specialises in creating customised solutions for the brand’s clients, working side-by-side with premium Dutch yacht builder, Contest Yachts.

The luxurious cabin of the yacht owner’s Continental GT V8 coupe already incorporated Hotspur red leather, combined with contrasting Linen beige hide – styling which Bentley was then able to help recreate inside the new 18-metre, Contest 59 CS yacht.

1 2

The interior panelling in the ocean-going yacht also showcases Bentley’s signature diamond-in-diamond stitching. This unique quilting requires exactly 712 stitches per diamond and a high level of skill to produce on a specially commissioned machine, exclusive to Bentley Motors. Outside, the deep blue hull of the Contest yacht perfectly complements the Light Sapphire finish of the owner’s Continental GT V8 Coupe.

According to Brett Boydell, Head of Bentley Design Collaborations at Bentley Motors, the project was an opportunity for Bentley Design Services to showcase some of their many skills in a truly unique collaboration. “Bentley cars embrace qualities of craftsmanship and styling that are only achieved at the highest level of nautical design.”

The Bentley Continental GT V8 is considered as one of world’s finest Grand Tourer, combining unparalleled levels of luxury with cutting-edge technology and performance.

(Images: Bentley Motors)