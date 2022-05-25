BMW is celebrating five decades of the ‘Most Powerful Letter in the World’. BMW M, a name synonymous with high-performance vehicles celebrates its 50th anniversary this week.

With such an impressive milestone event, it’s no surprise to see the premium automaker welcome new performance models into its family. The models include the new BMW M3 Competition and BMW M4 Competition Sedan and Coupé – both arriving with the M xDrive for the first time.

It also includes the new BMW M5 and New BMW M5 Competition, as well as BMW M’s all-electric debut – the First-Ever BMW i4 M50. The German marquee also has an ultimate track-honed BMW M4 CSL, which is limited to a 1000 units.

Here’s what each BMW M model brings to the table:

BMW M3 Competition Sedan and BMW M4 Competition Coupé

Kitted with the M xDrive, it marks the first time the M-specific all-wheel drive system is made available to these high-performance vehicles beyond the BMW M5 and BMW M8. The system precisely channels the engine’s power to all four wheels, providing the driver a thrilling interpretation of the hallmark M performance characteristics, with even faster acceleration times and enhanced traction on wet surfaces.

At the heart of the two new variants sits a BMW M TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder petrol engine, paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and the intelligent all-wheel-drive system. This configuration offers the new variants an impressive maximum engine output of 375 kW/510 hp and a peak torque of 650 Nm, achieving a century sprint in 3.5 seconds.

BMW M5 and BMW M5 Competition

Currently in its sixth generation, the latest iteration of the BMW M5 in both its variants continues to dominate in the segment of high-performance executive sedans. As a four-door sedan, it fully meets the needs of everyday driving, while being equally capable of making quick laps on racetracks like the Nürburgring Nordschleife, where BMW M engineers fine-tuned and perfected its special suspension set-up.

At first glance, the newly redesigned kidney grille, furnished with M-specific double bars and an M badge, denotes its status as a high-performance M vehicle. In conjunction with the 50th Anniversary of BMW M, the New BMW M5 and BMW M5 Competition will also arrive with the BMW M 50 Years Emblems as standard.

Powering the New BMW M5 and BMW M5 Competition is the 4.4‑litre V8 engine with BMW M TwinPower Turbo technology, tuned to a maximum output of 600 hp and a peak torque of 750 Nm for the New BMW M5, and 625 hp with a peak torque of 750 Nm for the New BMW M5 Competition. This allows the New BMW M5 to achieve century sprint in just 3.4 seconds, while the New BMW M5 Competition reaches the mark a fraction of a second quicker, in just 3.3 seconds.

BMW i4 M50

The First-Ever BMW i4 M50 is the first M-badged electric vehicle in the world that sets the foundation for the future of thrilling sportiness – one that is both Sustainable and Responsible. The sporty character of the car is exemplified through standard equipment features including the M Aerodynamics package, M rear spoiler in body colour and black rear diffuser insert.

Inside, the First-Ever BMW i4 M50 is furnished with the M interior trim with Carbon Fibre trim finishers, M Anthracite Headliner, and features as such M Sport seats at the front, M seat belts, instrument panel in Sensatec, and electrical glass roof. The BMW IconicSounds Electric also provides for a particularly emotive experience by recreating the sporty “M” engine sound.

Two BMW M eDrive motors are implemented in the First-Ever BMW i4 M50 – one each for the front and rear axles. This configuration allows for an extremely dynamic all-wheel drive experience, with an impressive output of 400 kW (544 hp) and maximum torque of 795 Nm in Sport Boost mode. Century sprint can be achieved in just 3.9 seconds, while top speed is capped at 225 km/h.

With an energy consumption of 24 – 19 kWh/100 km, the electric range is measured at 510 kilometres (based on the WLTP cycle). Compatible with both AC and DC charging modes, the First-Ever BMW i4 M50 can be fully charged in just 8 hours and 15 minutes with an 11-kW AC charger, or be charged from 10 per cent to 80% in just 31 minutes with a 200-kW DC charger.

BMW M4 CSL

The new BMW M4 CSL, fuses old-school racing passion with innovative technology to create the ultimate performance experience. Its character is defined by a power hike of 40hp over the current BMW M4 Competition Coupé to 550hp and a host of meticulous weight-saving measures. The model boasts a modified six-cylinder engine, eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and rear-wheel drive for the ultimate performance experience.

With years of experience in working with carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) for body, chassis and interior components, BMW M engineers have managed to restrict the special edition’s kerb weight to 1,625kg. As a result, the new BMW M4 CSL is 100kg lighter than the BMW M4 Competition Coupé (in standard specification in the German market), sprinting from 0 to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds, and 200km/h in just 10.7 seconds – 1.8 seconds quicker than the BMW M4 Competition Coupé. Top speed is an electronically limited 305km/h.

(Images: BMW M)