BMW Motorrad is a 100 years old this year. The motorcycle brand of BMW has produced motorcycles since 1923 and it’s consistently produced two-wheeled icons throughout its illustrious history. Models such as the R32, K100RS, R100RS, R1200GS and S1000RR come to mind. No doubt, the new BMW R nineT 100 Years will surely rank itself amongst these legends in the years to come.

The new BMW R nineT 100 Years has been purpose built to celebrate a century of BMW Motorrad. Limited to only 1,923 units worldwide – a tribute to the founding year of the brand – the motorcycle is a retro-inspired roadster that echoes the passion-driven values and Soul-Fuelled heritage, BMW motorcycles are renowned for.

Retro Vibes

With its reduced design language, compact tank and upright seating position, the motorcycle is a perfect homage to the 100-year history. It also embodies a true tradition of BMW Motorrad, which is inextricably tied to the legendary Boxer engine.

The exclusive centennial edition of the classic roadster is also characterised by numerous special features alongside an elaborate surface concept. The Black Storm metallic paintwork on the chrome-plated tank is a vital, special feature of the 100 Years edition, as the traditional paint-on-chrome method is a tribute to the 1969 R 75/5.

On the BMW R nineT 100 Years, the sophisticated interplay of paint and chrome is represented by a combination of black with chrome and white double-lining on the tank, complemented by tank grips and a 100 Years badge. Further complementing the look harmoniously are numerous black components such as the fork tubes and air intake snorkel.

Although boasting retro elements, the limited edition motorcycle is not short on modernity. Standard equipment includes LED headlights, dual speed indicator and rational-speed sensor instruments with on-board computer content. It’s also built for safety and rideability with Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Rain & Road Riding Modes and BMW Motorrad ABS Pro.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits the legendary 1,170cc air/oil-cooled flat twin four-stroke Boxer engine, capable of generating 80 kW (109 hp) and 116 Nm of torque. With its retrospective styling and performance, the BMW R nineT 100 Years exemplifies the qualities of the legendary motorcycle brand in its most exclusive form.

