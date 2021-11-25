Burberry Has A Motorcycle!

Fashion and e-mobility comes together in the Concept-E RS Burberry Edition.

The stylish and highly exclusive electric motorcycle is the result of a collaboration between Burberry and DAB Motors. The unveil of the bike coincides with the release of B Series, a selection of limited-edition pieces curated by Riccardo Tisci.

A new frontier in the fusion of luxury and sustainability, the Burberry motorcycle is designed, engineered, and built entirely at DAB Motor’s factory in Bayonne, France, using a sustainable manufacturing model and a more conscious use of resources. The localised, tailor-made method generates less waste and uses industry-leading aeronautical manufacturing to prolong the bike’s lifecycle.

The Concept-E RS Burberry Edition production generates less waste and less carbon print in comparison to traditional mass-manufacturing in the motorbike industry. Made from scratch and handcrafted in France, DAB Motors has worked with its best craftsmen to create Concept-E RS Burberry Edition.

Sustainable By Design

Everything from the battery, chassis, bodywork, electronics, and other components are developed and produced by the exclusive French motorcycle manufacturer through its excellent productive, methodical, and environmentally conscious manufacturing process.

The Concept-E RS Burberry Edition is designed to be an urban electric motorcycle that’s agile, fun to ride and has a lighter footprint on our planet. Reportedly its makes no noise, leaves no smell and no emissions in the air.

Most significantly the motorcycle keeps with Burberry’s commitment in innovating to find more sustainable ways to feed the desire for exploration. The design is the first street-legal version of the French manufacturer’s electric concept motorcycle. By using an electric power source, it provides a more ecological way to enjoy the freedom of open spaces.

The motorcycle is available in two colourways and features bespoke logo bodywork, a handstitched TB monogram saddle in finest Burberry leather and customisable handlebars. It will be available to purchase exclusively through DAB Motors.

(Images: Burberry)