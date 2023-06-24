A car’s maintenance is no laughing matter. For many folks, buying a car is actually the easy part. It’s the everyday maintenance that can be a challenge. From ensuring the engine is regularly oiled to taking care of its tyres, a lot of time, money and effort goes into a car’s upkeep. And then there’s the whole business of cleaning it.
If unprepared, it can be quite an unpleasant experience for a car owner to wash their wheels. Cleaning your car manually and using water to get that shine back is often tedious and time-consuming. But that’s usually more of a concern if you drive around in something luxurious like a Mercedes Benz or a Porsche. With luxury cars, you can’t help but be meticulous with your cleaning.
For the rest of us everyday folks, we don’t really need to be that detail-oriented about the cleaning process. In fact, one of the easiest ways of getting your car cleaned involves driving into a car wash service and letting the experts do their magic. In places like Singapore, this can be a harrowing experience, considering you have to find a reliable place in the concrete labyrinth. As it happens, that’s where we come in.
If you care about giving your car the shine it deserves, we have hand-picked the best car wash places in Singapore that offer top-notch services. You can opt for any of these places depending on your proximity to them and rest assured your car will get all the pampering it deserves.
Best car wash places that Singapore has to offer
Wash Collective is one of the nicer places to head to when your car is in need of a thorough wash. The cleaners start with a fresh cloth to eliminate dirt transfer. They also provide car grooming services that help enhance the driver and passengers’ experience. Moreover, expecting mothers can also use a FAMILY+ subscription to prepare their cars for their newborns. The prices are fairly affordable and the services have been given a thumbs-up by existing customers.
Boons’ CarWash is where you are guaranteed to get a traditional car wash service. The rates are reasonable, especially if you drive around in a compact hatchback and don’t want to splurge on cleaning. They also offer pest fumigation services and customers have praised them for their attention to detail.
Shell Car Wash offers a tailored and thorough cleaning service that will leave your car looking like it’s straight out of a showroom. From high-quality fuel to a manual car wash, the Shell service station is also your one-stop shop for any car service-related needs. Not to mention, it is conveniently located at Hougang Avenue 3, in the heart of Singapore.
5D Solutions offer manual car wash services across Singapore. It is said that the store offers thorough and high-quality cleaning services. They also offer grooming services for your car as well as polishing services, all of which are guaranteed to offer a satisfactory car wash experience. They use special equipment such as clay bars and polishing pads.
As its name suggests, Ninety9 Detailworks Singapore specialises in car detailing, though car owners can also come here for a thorough cleaning service. Other than the cleaning services, they also apply the SONAX Xtreme Spray+ Seal to protect cars against Singapore’s unpredictable rains. They say that using a sealer like that should help the rainwater glide away from the surface.
Finest Detail brings car owners in Singapore the opportunity to avail cool services like a premium car spa, car wash, Fireball Fusion Wax, Fireball Ceramic Coating, interior detailing, pest fumigation, headlight restoration, solar film tinting and interior steam cleaning. The store especially recommends the Fireball Premium car wash, which costs SGD 18 for a small or medium vehicle and SGD 23 for a large vehicle (SUV and sedan). The cleaners also use something called the ‘Fireball snow foam’ to wash your car’s exterior.
SPC offers a total of 40 service stations that operate 24 hours in Singapore. For those wanting to get a car wash, SPC has a network of 20 manual car washes across Singapore. It’s also inspiring to see those with intellectual disabilities lend a hand at the Manual Carwash at SPC Telok Blangah. Local consumers have recommended this place for its friendly and polite staff.
Shiokr approaches the car wash service differently. Unlike the other service mentioned on our list, this one lets you order a car wash via an app. In fact, Shiokr is an on-demand car wash software that allows you to order a car wash from anywhere at any time. Once booked, they give your car a water-less wash, which also benefits the environment. Moreover, the car wash quality should impress all users, given that this formula is used on planes around the world.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: A hand wash is considered to be the best for an SUV or sedan.
Answer: A hand wash is considered to be the least damaging for your car’s body.
Answer: Car owners can head to Unicar Cosmetics for a thorough car wash in Chinatown, Singapore.