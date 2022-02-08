Check Out The New Harley-Davidson Motorcycles That Are Coming Our Way In 2022

Harley-Davidson is solidifying its position as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world with eight new motorcycles that will debut in 2022. The brand will be adding performance and factory-custom style to its 2022 motorcycle line, all of which will be powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117, the most-powerful factory-installed engine offered by Harley-Davidson.

New Harley-Davidson motorcycles set to arrive in 2022 include the Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST in the Grand American Touring line. Also scheduled for release is the more powerful Low Rider S, and the new Low Rider ST Cruiser models. There will also be four super-premium models from Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO). Here’s a look at each of the new models that are coming this year.

Street Glide ST & Road Glide ST

Harley-Davidson elevates bagger performance and brings the purposeful style of the championship winning MotoAmerica King of the Baggers race bikes to the street with the introduction of the Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST models.

These hot rod baggers combine the V-Twin muscle of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain with new dark and bronze finishes. For riders who want to strafe corners in comfort, the STs feature the complete suite of Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring features including Reflex linked Brembo brakes with ABS, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system with colour touch screen and navigation, cruise control and Daymaker LED headlamps.

The Street Glide ST features the iconic Harley-Davidson batwing fairing, while the Road Glide ST rolls with an aerodynamic frame-mounted sharknose fairing with dual headlamps.

Low Rider S and Low Rider ST Models

The Low Rider S and new Low Rider ST models offer the taut handling performance of the Harley-Davidson Softail chassis and the V-Twin muscle of the Milwaukee-Eight 117.

These performance cruisers are designed for the rider seeking unapologetic power. The new Low Rider ST model offers the versatility of hard bags and a new frame-mounted fairing, plus an available Harley-Davidson Audio system powered by Rockford Fosgate.

Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO)

Premium limited-production factory custom models from Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) offer the most-discerning rider a very special motorcycle designed to represent the pinnacle of style and design from the world’s most-desirable motorcycle brand.

Exclusive and hand-crafted paint and designs are executed to a level of intricate quality that is unmatched in the motorcycle and automotive categories. Standard features include a premium Harley-Davidson Audio System, a Boom! Audio 30K Bluetooth Helmet Headset, and Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson, technology designed to enhance rider confidence during unexpected situations or poor road conditions. Each CVO model offers all-new paint options for 2022.

For riders who roll loud and proud the CVO Street Glide Model should fit impeccably. The classic silhouette of the batwing fairing topped with jaw-dropping paint and finish details, premium audio and the pavement-peeling power of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine make this one outrageous bike.

CVO Road Glide Model is designed for the rider who wants to run out front behind its distinctive dual LED headlamps, frame-mounted shark nose fairing and the unrelenting performance of its new powertrain. Powerhouse audio, an exclusive 21-inch front wheel, fabulous custom paint and extraordinary attention to detail complete this very desirable bike.

Last but not least, the CVO Road Glide Limited Model is loaded with luxury and long-haul comfort, head-turning style and power that always satisfies. Premium audio, heated seats and grips, and the aerodynamic Road Glide model shark nose fairing make this motorcycle the ultimate Harley-Davison Touring machine.

Check out Harley-Davidson online to learn more about the complete line of motorcycles, gear and accessories that will be released in 2022.

(Images: Harley-Davidson)