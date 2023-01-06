As the world pivots towards a more sustainable way of living, brands are growing more eco-conscious than ever. In the realm of motoring, we’ve already seen many brands shift towards electrification. Citroën is also headed on this new exciting direction with its brand new ë-C4 X Electric.

With its distinctive silhouette that combines the sleek lines of a fastback with the ride height, practicality, and robust styling of an SUV, the new Citroën ë-C4 X Electric is undoubtedly a stunner. The design is not only stylish, but also aerodynamic, with a drag coefficient of just 0.29 Cx.

At the front, Citroën’s distinctive bonnet-wide chrome chevrons that flow into dual-height front lights, featuring LED Vision lighting technology. At the rear, new distinctive LED rear lights echo the front light signature, picking up on the sculpted lines of the boot opening. Cargo space is substantial with 510-litres of useful load space with additional storage to store the Mode 3 charging cable.

In terms of range, the ë-C4 X Electric is kitted with a 100kW electric motor, paired with a 50kWh battery pack. Citroën states the electric SUV boasts a range of 357km (WLTP combined) on a single charge. A full charge from a 7kW wall box reportedly takes 7.5 hours with 100kW rapid charging delivering an 0-80% charge in 30 minutes.

The new ë-C4 X is presented in ‘Sense’, ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’ trim levels. Standard equipment includes 18-inch ‘Crosslight’ alloy wheels, Advanced Comfort Seats, Keyless Entry and Start, as well as a 10-inch touchscreen equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety features include Active Safety Brake, Speed Limit Information, Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Warning and Driver Attention Alert. ‘Shine’ models gain My Citroën Drive Plus – Citroën’s next-generation infotainment and navigation system with integrated natural voice commands, head-up display and reversing camera with Top Rear Vision.

(Images: Citroën)