What happens when two iconic and sporty Italian automotive brands put their heads together?

Well the answer should resemble the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. The perfect synthesis of Italian sporting style, the new motorcycle is inspired by the Huracán STO1 super sports car. This stunning street bike is the result of the second collaborative project between the two Italian automotive brands.

Ambassadors of Italy, both Ducati and Lamborghini first partnered for the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini, which was unleashed in 2020. Now, two years later, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini arrives as a very enticing and sexy follow-up.

Embodying the values of style, sportiness, and exclusivity shared by both brands, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini boasts a combination of technology, performance and beauty. Produced in a numbered limited series of 630 units, the motorcycle integrates technical and stylistic elements typical of Lamborghini DNA, including the exclusive livery in green and orange.

Italian Style And Sportiness

Designed to inspire enthusiasts from the very first look, the motorcycle features a redesigned superstructure along with specially made forged titanium wheels. The bike also features several design cues borrowed from the Huracán STO.

Grille extractors and air intakes on the tank cover, toe cap and tail piece that explicitly echo the Huracán STO’s rear brake cooling ducts. The bike’s seat is also inspired by the Huracán STO’s seat finish with accents matching the superstructure. At the heart of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is the 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine. Kitted with a dry clutch, the powerplant produces a power output of 208 hp.

The livery features the STO logo and the number 63, which refers to the year in which Lamborghini was founded. Each model is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity along with the model name and progressive number featured on a metal plate inserted in the central tank cover and an aluminium insert on the ignition key.

In addition to the 630 examples of Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, Ducati will offer an even more exclusive series dedicated to 63 Lamborghini customers who will be able to create unique examples by customizing their bike with livery and rims in the same colour as their sportscar.

Owners of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini will be able to complete their look with a helmet, jacket and limited-edition bike leathers, in colourways reflecting their Ducati bike’s specification.

(Images: Ducati)

Read More: