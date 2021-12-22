Ducati MotoE Electric Bike Breaks Cover And Gets A Shakedown In Misano

The Ducati MotoE prototype that will race in the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup from 2023 has completed its first laps on the track at Misano. Michele Pirro, official Ducati rider and test rider, took part in the first shakedown of the bike. The electric motorcycle prototype,

Code-named “V21L”, the electric motorcycle prototype is the result of the joint work of the Ducati Corse team and the Ducati R&D engineers, led by Roberto Canè, Ducati eMobility Director. Professional rider and Ducati test rider since 2013, Pirro evaluated the technical characteristics and potential of Ducati’s first electric motorcycle.

Starting from the 2023 season, the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer will be the sole supplier of motorcycles for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, the electric class of the MotoGP World Championship.

Ducati’s Future Electric Aspirations

“Testing the Ducati MotoE prototype on the circuit was a great thrill, because it marks the beginning of an important chapter in Ducati history,” expressed Pirro following the test. “The bike is light and already has a good balance. Furthermore, the throttle connection in the first opening phase and the ergonomics are very similar to those of a MotoGP bike. If it weren’t for the silence and for the fact that in this test, we decided to limit the power output to just 70% of performance, I could easily have imagined that I was riding my bike.”

Still there are challenges ahead for the Ducati MotoE bike, one of which is the size, weight and range of the batteries. Ducati’s goal is to make electric motorcycles that are high-performance and characterized by their lightness available to all FIM Enel MotoE World Cup participants.

The focus of the project is centred towards better performance, the containment of weight and the consistency of power delivery during the race, obtained thanks to the attention in the development of a cooling system suitable for the objective.

Ducati’s experience in the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup will be a fundamental support for product R&D. The goal is to create, as soon as the technology allows it, a Ducati electric vehicle for road use that is sporty, light, exciting and able to satisfy all enthusiasts.

(Images: Ducati)