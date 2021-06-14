When it comes to sports cruisers, nothing compares to the Ducati Diavel 1260 S. Introduced in 2019, it ticks all the right boxes for riders looking for a certifiable crotch rocket. But never one to rest on their laurels, Ducati ramped up the style factor for its bold new model.

Last year, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer revealed the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini version. This year, it is expanding the Diavel family again with the new 1260 S “Black and Steel”. Available in dealerships beginning July 2021, the two-wheeler features stunning new livery as well as sporty touches and enhancements.

Brand New Colours

At first glance, you immediately know that the Diavel 1260 S “Black and Steel” is a different sort of beast. The model is characterized by asymmetrical and refined graphics that combine glossy grey and matt black as primary colours. Throughout the design, sporty touches in yellow are used to highlight parts like the frame and tail.

The elements help enhance the power, design, and sportiness of the iconic bike. Not that it needs a fancy paint job to do that. The Diavel is admittedly striking, unmistakable and truly unconventional. It combines the performance of a maxi-naked with the ergonomics and comfort of a muscle cruiser.

Beating at the heart of the Diavel 1260 S is the 1262 cc Testastretta DVT engine. With its flat and full-bodied torque curve, it delivers 162 hp at 9,500 rpm. It boasts scorching acceleration along with regularity at low revs ideal for everyday use or touring.

Its chassis, characterized by the distinctive 240 mm rear tyre, guarantees surprising levels of handling. The design also affords lean angles for the rider, as well as a good level of comfort. The new edition model joins the S version in Thrilling Black & Dark Stealth colour.

The latter features a distinctive red frame and black wheels. A standard version is also available in Dark Stealth colour with black frame and black wheels. For those who want to further enhance the stunning two-wheeler, Ducati has that problem sorted out.

Just go out to Ducati.com and check out the “Configurator” section. Here, you can view the Diavel equipped with custom Ducati Performance accessories on screen. You can then share the customized version with the nearest dealer to book a test ride.

(Images: Ducati)