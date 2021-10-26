Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati is about to kick off its electric era. And the brand is looking to the MotoE for a jump start. Starting from the 2023 season, Ducati will be the sole official supplier of motorcycles for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup.

The agreement signed with Dorna Sports, organiser, and promoter of the most important international two-wheel racing championships, lasts until 2026 and will therefore cover four editions of the MotoE World Cup.

This is a historic step for the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer which, following its custom of using racing competition as a laboratory for technologies and solutions that then become reality for all motorcyclists. It enters the world of electric bikes starting from the sportiest sector, that of the electric class of the MotoGP World Championship.

History Of Racing

The goal is to develop expertise and technologies in a constantly evolving world such as the electric one, through an experience familiar to the company like that of racing competition. This has been a consolidated tradition for the Borgo Panigale company starting from the Ducati 851, which inaugurated the trend of Ducati road sports bikes by revolutionizing the concept with its innovative two-cylinder water-cooled engine, electronic fuel injection and the new twin-shaft, four-valve heads, deriving from the Ducati 748 IE bike that made its debut in endurance races at Le Castellet in 1986.

Since then, this endless transfer of expertise has always taken place from the Superbike World Championships, in which Ducati has participated since the first edition in 1988, and from MotoGP, in which Ducati is the only non-Japanese motorcycle manufacturer to have won a World Championship.

The technological solutions developed in the world of racing, transferred to the products that make up the range, allow Ducati to offer its enthusiasts extremely high-performance and fun-to-ride motorcycles. The FIM Enel MotoE Championship will also be no exception in this regard and will allow the company to develop the best technologies and test methodologies applied to sporty, light, and powerful electric motorcycles.

An Electric Shift

At the same time, the fact that Ducati forms part of the Volkswagen Group, which has made electric mobility an essential element of its 2030 “New Auto” strategy, represents the best prerequisite for an extraordinary exchange of expertise in the field of electric powertrains.

According to Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, the agreement between MotoE and Ducati couldn’t be timed more perfectly. “We have been studying the situation of electric powertrains for years because it will allow us to experiment in a well-known and controlled field like that of racing competition. We will work to make available to all participants of the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup electric bikes that are high-performance and characterized by lightness.”

The CEO reveals that Ducati’s focus will be precisely on weight, a fundamental element of sports bikes, that the greatest challenge will be played out. “Lightness has always been in Ducati’s DNA and thanks to the technology and chemistry of the batteries that are evolving rapidly we are convinced that we can obtain an excellent result.”

He added, “We test our innovations and our futuristic technological solutions on circuits all over the world and then make exciting and desirable products available to Ducatisti. I am convinced that once again we will build on the experiences we have had in the world of racing competition to transfer them and apply them also on production bikes.”

Ducati will nevertheless have its work cut out for it. It not only has to design a fast, lightweight racing bike but also factor in the autonomy of the batteries and the availability of charging networks. However, Ducati’s experience in the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup will be a fundamental support for product R&D, together with the physiological evolution of technology and chemistry. It will also provide a fitting roadmap towards the consumer market, hopefully producing a Ducati electric vehicle that is sporty, light, thrilling and able to satisfy all enthusiasts.

(Images: Ducati)