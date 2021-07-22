In the world of iconic sportscars and endurance racing, one name plate stands head and shoulders above the rest – the Ford GT40. Built and developed in the mid-60s, the car claimed four consecutive victories and Le Mans and more importantly broke the dominance of Ferrari.

Now the automotive icon has been future-proofed at the hands of Everrati and Superformance. Both companies bring their respective expertise to the field of electrification and manufacturing classic sportscars.

Everrati, based in the UK, is a leading technology company specialising in the redefining and futureproofing of automotive icons through the integration of advanced electric vehicle powertrains. Based in the United States, Superformance, is a leading manufacturer of 1960s-era continuation component sports cars.

Together, they have formed a strategic partnership – with the first new model being an electrified version of the legendary GT40.

Electrifying The Classics

Founded to further the legacies of some of the most desirable and iconic cars in the world, Everrati equips these models with state-of-the-art electric drivetrains. By re-engineering these cars, they not only help enhance the character of the original but also brings them forward to the future. Each Everrati is fitted with a custom-designed electric power unit and battery system, leading to enhanced performance and a zero-emissions future.

Superformance specialises in producing high-performance component cars celebrating some of the most iconic vehicles of all time. All vehicles are built under license from trademark holders including GM and SAFIR GT40, adding authenticity and value. Sold as a rolling chassis, a Superformance car can be configured with heritage or modern drivetrains.

Fuelling the desires of classic car lovers The GT40 just got future-proofed 1 2

Now Everrati and Superformance have come to allow enthusiasts to drive an electric-powered GT40. The development of the first model is already underway. A prototype chassis has been built and is being comprehensively adapted from an ICE power to advanced electric propulsion at Everrati’s UK development centre in Upper Heyford, a former US air base in the English Cotswolds.

Future Proofing The Icons

As with all Everrati vehicles, meticulous attention to detail is being applied to key factors such as battery location and weight distribution. This is done to maintain and enhance the character and soul of the original.

Although this high-performance electrified version of the GT40 is the first between the partnership between the two companies, Everrati has already amassed an impressive portfolio of cars.

The product line-up already includes redefined EV versions of the Porsche 911 (964), Land Rover Series IIA and Mercedes-Benz SL Pagoda.

All Everrati models are restored to concours condition and transformed with advanced electric powertrain technology. Although the initiative has gained a lot of interest, some purists may scoff at the idea of an electrified GT40 replica roaming the streets one day.

However, with many cities across the globe phasing out fossil-fuel powered cars, this represents the next best option for drivers. Like it or not, electrification is the future. Fortunately for classic sports cars lovers, there is still a way to fulfil their desires in this new segment.

(Images: Everrati)