Gear

By: Sanmita Acharjee, Feb 24 2023 9:28 pm

F1 is back with pre-season testing kickstarting on Thursday at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. During the first day of testing, teams took their cars out for a spin to check their performance on the track, focusing on the mileage, acceleration and control they were offering. The final testing day is scheduled for Saturday, 25 February 2023.

Highlights from day 1 of the 2023 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain

Mercedes’ new W14 Formula 1 car: Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton praised team Mercedes for the impressive testing of their new car and also shared that the track was not bouncy. Post-testing, Hamilton told a media publication that the team has a solid grip on the base of the car and can now begin fully optimising it. He even expressed how great he felt about returning.

Red Bull RB19: At first glance, the Red Bull RB 19 seemed more like an evolved version of last year’s RB18. However, as per The Race, this Formula 1 racing car has made detailed changes to its previous model to try and ‘squeeze more performance’. This year, the RB19 has introduced sidepods with a ‘dramatic undercut’. While one may not be able to distinguish the sidepods reintroduced this year, there is more ‘refinement and aggression’ visible in the RB19 this time around.

Aston Martin: The Aston Martin team, unfortunately, did not have a smooth first day of pre-season testing as their car suffered an electrical issue. However, this is what Felipe Drugovich – the reigning F2 champion, had to share about the driving experience:

Formula 1: What were the teams that participated in day 1 of pre-season testing?

Formula 1 teams that participated in the pre-season testing on Thursday included Red Bull, Ferrari, Alpine, McLaren, Aston Martin, Haas, AlphaTauri, Williams and Alfa Romeo. The pre-season testing will continue for two more days (today and tomorrow) and will take place for eight-and-a-half hours each day.

(Hero image and featured image credit: Twitter@BAH_Int_Circuit)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Where is F1 pre-season testing being held in 2023?

Answer: The F1 pre-season testing is being held at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

Question: Which F1 course is most challenging?

Answer: Some of the most challenging F1 courses in the world include Bahrain, the Paul Ricard circuit near Marseille, France, the Singapore Grand Prix, and the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia.

Question: Is brake testing allowed in F1?

Answer: As per the official rules, brake testing is illegal in F1.

F1 racing Sports
Sanmita Acharjee
