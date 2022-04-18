Famous For Its Speakers And Headphones, Marshall Now Has An Ultra-Exclusive Mini

Music on wheels.

That’s what best sums up the new Mini Remastered Marshall Edition, which is essentially a classic motor kitted out with all manner of exclusive audio-inspired bits and bobs from the audio equipment company. Conceived to commemorate Marshall Amplification’s 60th anniversary, just 60 examples of these ultra-exclusive Mini Remastered models will be built.

The classic Mini serves as the template for this cool collab. Each Mini Remastered Marshall Edition will be distinguished from core Mini Remastered examples by unique colour, materials, and finishes. As seen in the photos, the model is inspired by the styling of Marshall’s iconic products and will also be fitted with a number of unique touches that reflect the rich heritage of the iconic audio brand.

Design elements evoke the iconic visual identity of the Marshall brand, whilst a comprehensive list of audio equipment is also installed – including a bespoke Marshall amplifier in the leather-lined boot – all paying homage to the Milton Keynes based company’s reputation for sonic excellence.

Homage To Marshall

Externally, Mini Remastered Marshall Edition is set apart by its bespoke colour scheme, unique to these limited run cars. The cars will be finished in an exclusive ‘Marshall Black’ paint, complemented by dark-chrome exterior brightwork, contributing to a sultry, rock and roll air. The darker features are offset by contrasting ‘Marshall Gold’ painted accents: a coachline to the roof, as well as a hand-painted coachline, pinstripes and Marshall logos to the side doors.

But its not just colours, logos, and design inspiro that Marshall has afforded this ultra-exclusive ride. As one might expect, audio upgrades are also central to the Marshall Edition Mini Remastered. The special edition is packed with unique features developed in partnership between David Brown Automotive and the engineers at Marshall. The result is befitting of a car that bears the name of such an iconic audio equipment brand.

To start with, Mini Remastered Marshall Edition features a meaningfully upgraded in-car sound system; with new dashtop-mounted tweeters, additional speakers in the doors, and upgraded equipment fitted to the rear parcel shelf, this is a classic Mini with a powerful, truly pure, modern audio setup, one that can envelop the occupants in rich sound. The glove box also features an induction charging point for Marshall’s just-launched Motif A.N.C wireless headphones.

In addition to the cockpit’s audio upgrades, the music-theme of Mini Remastered Marshall Edition really comes to life in the leather-lined luggage compartment. The space has been specially engineered to house a fully-integrated Marshall DSL1 Combo amplifier that slides out for access, linked up to an independent power supply for total versatility. The comprehensive audio package is rounded off by a powerful Marshall ‘Emberton’ portable Bluetooth speaker, also neatly integrated into the boot.

New Life For A Classic

Based on the highly popular Mini Remastered model, which reimagines the diminutive British motoring icon for the 21st century, Mini Remastered Marshall Edition will, as with all David Brown Automotive Mini Remastered iterations, be painstakingly hand-crafted, enhanced with a sumptuous interior and comprehensively remastered mechanicals featuring a 1,330cc A-series engine and a 5-speed manual gearbox, all from David Brown Automotive’s state of the art facility in Silverstone, UK.

Marshall and David Brown Automotive will each donate a portion of the proceeds from each sale to the Music Venue Trust, a charity that supports independent concert venues throughout the UK, helping them withstand the damage caused by of the coronavirus pandemic, and emerge from the other side.

The ultra-exclusive, stylishly modernised Mini Remastered Marshall Edition is offered in both right and left-hand drive configurations and is available to order now directly through David Brown Automotive or through their rapidly growing network of international distributors. Pricing is available on application.

(Images: Marshall Amplification and David Brown Automotive)