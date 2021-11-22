If you’re on the lookout to switch to an electric car, you may want to check out the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV.

The Blue Oval’s newest electric vehicle has arrived in Singapore, courtesy of home-grown local brand, Affinité – concept by Jack Cars. Like it or not, the automotive industry is switching to an electrified future. It’s an evolution that’s perfectly fine in our books, if all EVs boast the elements that the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV has.

Ford’s new all-electric SUV, borrows the nameplate of one of its classic models, however the new Mustang is an all-together different sort of beast. Armed with 294 horsepower, sharper handling, and zero tailpipe emissions, the electric SUV coupé represents a new shape of freedom.

Breaking new ground, the debut of this purpose-built all-electric vehicle combines a sporty outlook and zero-emission driving. It promises to be an exciting new option for car owners in Singapore who are looking to switch from internal combustion engine to electric vehicles.

Eco-Conscious Mustang

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV is undoubtedly a highly desirable vehicle for both car enthusiasts and eco-conscious drivers. Powered by a responsive, energy-efficient, battery-electric drivetrain, the first-ever SUV member of the Mustang family is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds.

Its balanced and responsive all-electric platform is equipped with a 376-cell, 88 kWh (useable) extended-range variant. It reportedly offers up to 610 km WLTP pure-electric driving range between charges for worry-free ownership and peace-of-mind.

Every Ford Mustang Mach‑E offers selectable drive modes (Whisper, Active and Untamed) that match driving dynamics and sensory experiences to the driver’s mood. Built with a single-motor rear-wheel drive configuration, the Ford Mustang Mach-E delivers the quintessential Mustang feel, with improved acceleration, handling and unique settings are also available to tailor the on- and off-road drives.

Striking Silhouette

Built from the iconic passion of both Ford and Mustang’s heritage, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is instantly recognisable with signature Mustang elements such as its long, powerful hood, rear-haunch design, aggressive headlights, and trademark tri-bar taillamps.

On the inside, the five-seater SUV is luxuriously spacious, with a fusion of sleek, modern design, sophisticated comfort, and smart functionality. With its full panorama glass roof, the cabin instantly feels airier with ample natural light flowing in.

Taking full advantage of connectivity, owners will be able to configure their new vehicle with a range of personalisation options such as the E-Latch keyless entry system and more. To deliver a truly intuitive, stress-reducing driving experience, the model is equipped with the latest driver-assisted technologies, including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centering, Active Park Assist 2.0, Pre-Collision Assist with Auto Emergency Braking, Lane-Keeping System with Blind Spot Assist, and other suite of technologies.

Offering even more practicality for the everyday driver, the electric SUV comes with up to 402 litres of load space behind the rear seats and an additional front trunk storage unit made possible by the absence of a combustion engine under hood. This additional 81 litres of storage space is also drainable, making it a convenient space to store wet or muddy sports clothing, hiking boots or beach gear after an adventure.

The all-new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is the first model to be introduced in Singapore, exclusively at Affinité – concept by Jack Cars. The 2021 Ford Mach-E RWD Extended Range is priced from S$310,888, including COE and comes with a 5-Year/100,000km warranty coverage.