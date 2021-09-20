When it comes to compact hatchbacks, only a handful of cars can measure up to the Ford Fiesta. But the Blue Oval brand has just revealed a fresh new model to ensure that it is ready for the future.

The new Ford Fiesta gets updated with a bold, distinctive exterior, which takes the model’s expressive design to a new level. New standard LED headlights contribute to the confident, modern design language of the new Fiesta. At the rear, the standard lights receive new black surrounds for a more sophisticated appearance.

New Variants To Entice

Each new Fiesta variant has a more differentiated personality with unique fascia and grille designs. Trend, Titanium, ST-Line and Active models each benefit from unique styling elements alongside an expanded range of exterior colours, wheel designs and interior finishes.

To ensure its fully-equipped to cater to the demands of today’s driver’s Ford has kitted the new Fiesta with the latest generation technologies. Drivers get a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, which features uniquely-themed displays to correspond with selected Drive Modes, and a separate area for high-priority information such as driver assistance technologies.

Underneath the hood, the new Ford Fiesta arrives with several powertrains, including a range of EcoBoost Hybrid 48-volt mild hybrid ad well as EcoBoost petrol powertrains. The Fiesta hybrid features a 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid with 125 PS and 155 PS power outputs. Its available with both a seven-speed, Powershift dual-clutch automatic or a six-speed manual transmission.

Fiesta’s engaging driving experiences can be tailored using selectable Normal, Sport and Eco Drive Modes technology that enables drivers to adjust throttle response, ESC, traction control, plus gearshift timings for automatic models, to match responses and performance to the driving scenarios.

Drivers looking for more bite in the performance department can opt for the Fiesta ST. Adventurous-types should look out for the SUV-inspired Fiesta, which features additional rugged design cues.

Updated For A New Generation

To ensure its fully-equipped to cater to the demands of today’s driver’s Ford has kitted the new Fiesta with the latest generation technologies. Drivers get a 12.3-inch digital instrument display which relays uniquely-themed displays to correspond with selected Drive Modes as well as a separate area for high-priority information such as driver assistance technologies.

The list of sophisticated technologies is undoubtedly impressive. This includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Speed Sign Recognition, Active Park Assist, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross Traffic Alert and Active Braking, Lane-Keeping Aid and Pre-Collision Assist with Active Braking.

Fiesta’s connectivity also provides Live Traffic updates for the available navigation system. The model also features SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system allowing drivers to control audio, navigation and connected smartphones using simple voice commands.

Compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto it is supported by an 8-inch central touchscreen with pinch and swipe functionality. Further available premium features include a wireless charging pad for smartphones and a B&O Sound System with 10-speakers, an integrated subwoofer, and a 575-watt Digital Signal Processing Amplifier to deliver selectable Surround Sound.

(Images: Ford)