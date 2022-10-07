GMC’s ‘Malibu Series’ Unveils The Hummer EV All-Electric Supertruck’s Best Features

Make way for the world’s first all-electric supertruck! The Hummer EV is finally here and GMC has roped in cultural innovator Don C and a cast of collaborators to highlight its best features. Dubbed the ‘Malibu Series’, each episode is shot on location in the Santa Monica mountains.

Featuring a unique cast such as Angus Cloud, Big Sean, Don C, Kelly Wearstler and Ryan Garcia, each episode sees these leaders of their fields explore the capabilities of the world’s first all-electric supertruck. Titled Off-Road Beast, Immersive, Superfast, Design and Next-Gen Electric, each episode has been crafted to put the vehicle and the films’ protagonists through their paces.

About The Hummer EV

The GMC HUMMER EV Pickup was revealed in Fall 2020 and it has already taken the world by storm. Reservations for its Edition 1 alone were filled in just 10 minutes. With up to a GM-estimated 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 lb-ft of torque, and a 0-60mph time of approximately 3-seconds in Watts To Freedom, the Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup is indeed in a class of its own.

No doubt the electric supertruck is a special kind of vehicle, which is why it requires a revolutionary marketing spin, the likes no one has seen before. This is where Don C steps in. The designer, connector and curator continues his relationship with GMC in a multifaceted year-long collaboration beginning with his vision for demonstrating the supertruck’s capabilities.

“Anyone who knows me knows I love cars, and I can’t give this one a bigger compliment than, I bought one for myself,” says Don C. “To be a part of the electric vehicle revolution through my relationship with GMC, complements my narrative on life. The GMC Hummer EV Malibu Series was my homage to many of the things I love rolled into one: nature, sports, design, music, film and speed.”

The Malibu Series

Each episode sees these unique luminaries experience the GMC electric pickup for themselves. This includes Grammy nominated artist Big Sean, who helps highlight the truck’s DC Fast Charging Capability in ‘Next-Gen Big Electric’.

The electric Hummer can add up to 160km of mileage in 10 minutes. Following a quick charge, Sean heads out onto the Antelope Valley Freeway to demonstrate Super Cruise: the hands-free driver assistance feature that helps take the stress out of highway driving.

In ‘Design’, Kelly Wearstler cruises at sunset through her beloved Malibu; it serves as the perfect backdrop for the aesthetic details of the GMC Hummer EV. The globally renowned American designer, business leader and bestselling author explores the tenet of cohesiveness that influenced the design team behind the vehicle, the episode celebrates some of the vehicle’s unique features.

Breakout star, Angus Cloud showcases the truck’s unique ability to become one with nature through its infinity roof. In ‘Immersive’, Angus’ sensitivity to his surroundings and innate calmness, results in a powerful celebration of equanimity, stillness and relaxation.

Who better to show-off the Hummer EV’s speed than boxing King of Speed Ryan Garcia. ‘Superfast’ sees Ryan give a thrilling demonstration of the Watts To Freedom experience. This first-of-its-kind feature prepares the vehicle for its maximum performance capabilities, allowing the Hummer EV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 3 seconds.

Last but not least, what’s a pick-up truck without its off-road capabilities? Don C himself gets behind the wheel of the electric pick-up in ‘Off-Road Beast’. The Chicago native and project curator navigates the electric truck through Canyon Ranch, pushing the vehicle to its limits.

The GMC Hummer ‘Malibu Series’ can be viewed in its entirety at gmc.com

(Images: GMC)