Any male who has been through National Service will find the name Land Rover evocative of undeniable adventure and its ability to handle the rough and tumble of terrains, ranging from the bumpy, arid grasslands of Kanchanaburi, Thailand to the verdant wintery plains of New Zealand. But what happens when you want to run errands or have a daily commute on-road rather than off?

Land Rover is marking the 75th birthday of its iconic ancestor with a special Defender 75th Limited Edition, one of the most capable all-capability vehicles to roll out of Solihull – allowing you to dominate the wilds of the concrete jungle with an unexpected 38-degree and a 40-degree departure angle, thanks to a short overhangs. Furthermore, the standard fit air suspension is comfortable both on- and off-road.

New Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition introduces a historical link to the early Land Rovers

Recalling that signature colourway with the introduction of Grasmere Green, an exclusive commemorative shade, last seen on the Heritage Edition Defenders is a historical link to the early Land Rovers. Here, you can find it all throughout the vehicle, from the matching wheels and centre caps on the exterior, to the car interiors and even on the dashboard elements. Aesthetically, the contrast Ceres Silver bumpers play up the green as accented details, while the seats are dressed in Resist Ebony.

The special edition comes in two- or four-door models (90 or 110 trims) but will only feature the 3.0-litre turbocharged 2,996 cc inline-six engine with 395 horsepower; sadly, the recently launched hybrid-electric engines will not be available in our market. This Defender 75th Limited Edition mirrors the classic “no frills only power and functionality” ethos of the original Land Rover launched during a period of post-World War II austerity. Case in point: The brand’s founding philosophy is best exemplified in the exposed dashboard with its functional (not decorative) exposed screw-heads.

A masterclass in blending luxury and off-road intent, Jaguar Land Rover’s latest Defender is fully kitted out where it matters. The centre console trimmed in wear-resistant Robustec material showcases an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, which can show you exactly where your wheels are pointing. Other mods and cons include wireless phone charging, a Meridian sound system, a 3D surround camera, matrix LED headlights and Land Rover’s Configurable Terrain Response system for tackling serious terrains when we cross the causeway exploring our neighbour’s savage frontiers.

Utilising the full suite of “Terrain Response” driving modes such as Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud & Ruts, Sand and Rock Crawl that soften throttle response for a smoother ride, road trips up north become fun if not highly anticipated when you can take the opportunity to go off the beaten roads wherever adventure calls. Terrain Response also works in tandem with the traction control system: engaging the centre and rear differential lock,

and also raising under carriage height for greater clearance off-road – this means that if you so choose to tackle the Kemensah rivers of Bukit Sungai Putih Forest or Bukit Cendana in the central hills of Penang, you can.

With a five-year warranty up to 150,000 km, you enjoy peace of mind with the Defender 75 even though its build quality would ever warrant major repairs that would necessitate such a warranty. Nevertheless, it is there because that security is something good to have when you need it, rather than need it and not have it.

The Defender 75th Limited Edition in 90 and 110 body styles has less than 10 models available in Singapore.