In the episode of Jerry Seinfeld’s very novel web series talk show Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee that featured Alec Baldwin (season 1, episode 4), Seinfeld introduced the car he was driving for the day so aptly. “This was a car,” he said of the 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL, “for guys that want a sports car, but don’t really want to be inconvenienced. It’s an ‘I get what the young people are doing and I’m part of it, but I will not be putting my mattress on the floor.’”

My reaction was admittedly visceral. I pointed emphatically at the screen. I shouted, “Yes! That’s exactly it!” It was a gentleman’s car, a vehicle for the accomplished, cerebral man, and Seinfeld was able to capture so perfectly the veritable majesty of the car.

Several Mercedes-Benz SL-Class sports cars have lived up to the 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL – most recently the aptly named 2019 Grand Edition – but the very idea of cruising down the streets of a major city in a Mercedes-Benz felt like a faraway dream, something my future self will have to contend with.

Then Mercedes-Benz Fleet Management came up with GO PLUS FLEX, one of the most recent updates to its Go family of leasing plans. And suddenly, the reality of cruising down the streets in a Sport-Leicht, as Jerry Seinfeld and Alec Baldwin did, seemed more possible.

GO PLUS FLEX leasing is a flexible, low commitment solution to the question: how do I drive my own Mercedes-Benz without breaking the bank or setting back my plans? Unlike financing, leasing allows clients to acquire the rights to use the vehicle by paying an affordable monthly payment and return the vehicle after the agreed term has expired.

In one sum, the monthly payment covers comprehensive motor insurance, road tax, service & maintenance as well as usage of replacement car. So, not only does that allow you to drive a Mercedes-Benz, it also grants you the flexibility to pay according to your needs, lifestyle and usage.

GO PLUS FLEX is available for most Mercedes-Benz vehicles, from the ever reliable A-Class Hatchback and the stylish CLA Coupé, to the hulking GLE SUV and impeccable E-Class Saloon and let’s not forget the state-of-the-art, emission-free all-electric EQ range. The leasing plan also allows you to change to a new vehicle lease after three years without fees, so your Mercedes-Benz can meet your own ever-evolving lifestyle.

It’s perhaps the most hassle-free way of driving a luxury car. While buying one might set back your plans with considerations such as down payment and COE, the leasing plans offer flexibility, convenience and most importantly, peace of mind. It’s luxury mobility, made better. AM

