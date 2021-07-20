For a brand known for its easy riders and fat boys, the Sportster S may seem like a bit of a departure for Harley Davidson. Nevertheless, it seems to be a step in the right direction. The new two-wheeler offers unbridled power with contemporary technology.

The all-new sport custom motorcycle is designed to deliver a thrilling riding experience. Armed with a 121 horsepower Revolution Max 1250T V-Twin engine, it puts the rider in full command of unrelenting, on-demand torque.

A taut, lightweight chassis and premium suspension deliver responsive, intuitive handling. Combined, the Sportster S model offers riders extraordinary power and performance, whilst creating a new standard for the most enduring Harley-Davidson model.

Style & Power

In profile, the Sportster S model appears crouched and powerful. The fuel tank and tail section frame the engine serving as the predominate centrepiece of the motorcycle. The massive front tire recalls the fender less front end of a classic bobber, while the tail section, high-mount exhaust, and slim solo seat draw inspiration from the Harley-Davidson XR750 flat tracker. The thick inverted forks and wide-profile tires suggest high-performance sport bike.

The powertrain is highlighted with a Chocolate Satin finish on the lightweight magnesium engine covers. Textures, colours, finishes and details were selected to give the Sportster S model the look of a custom show bike.

To minimise overall weight, the engine is integrated into the vehicle as the centrepiece of the chassis. The use of lightweight materials helps achieve a desirable power-to-weight ratio. Ready to ride with the 11.8 litres fuel tank topped off, the Sportster S model weighs just 228kg. A high-mount 2-into-1-into-2 exhaust is designed to produce a pleasing low-frequency tone.

Buyers get a fully adjustable, premium front and rear suspension. Key features include a rear suspension featuring hydraulic pre-load adjustment, lightweight cast aluminium wheels with a staggered, five-spoke design and premium Brembo brakes. The bike features forward foot controls and a low handlebar allowing for an aggressive riding posture.

Technology Enhanced

The Sportster S model is equipped with a host of technologies designed to enhance the riding experience. Three pre-programmed, selectable Ride Modes (Sport, Road and Rain) electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle, and the level of technology intervention.

Riders can choose from two custom modes to create a set of performance characteristics to meet personal preference or for special situations. Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson, also help enhance rider confidence. The collective safety technologies adjust motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration, and braking.

A round, 4.0-inch-diameter TFT screen displays all instrumentation and supports infotainment generated by the rider’s Bluetooth-equipped mobile device and helmet headset, including music, incoming and out-going calls. All-LED lighting includes a Daymaker Signature LED headlamp designed to produce a homogenous spread of light, eliminating distracting “hot spots.” The Sportster S model is equipped with two dedicated power points for heated riding gear, plus a USB-C port for charging a phone or other devices.

(Images: Harley Davidson)