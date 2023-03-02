You either love or hate minibikes, and to be honest no one’s judging if you’re in either camp. That said, even hardcore naysayers would reconsider their stance with the new limited edition Honda Monkey Carnival.

This is down to the fact that the cool mini motor exudes some pretty nifty retro vibes, which further extends its status as a motoring icon. The Monkey bike first appeared in the 1960s, and it was named because of its size and how it made its riders look whilst riding it.

However, make no mistake, Honda wasn’t “monkeying” around at the slightest with its minibike. Despite being small and low-powered with just a 49cc engine and five-inch wheels, the Monkey caught on and grew its own fan base. And although the Honda Cub would remain as the Japanese automaker’s most successful two-wheeled machine, the Monkey was never far behind.

For over 60 years, the Monkey endured but it also forced Honda to rethink its strategy. The 49cc motor was switched for a more powerful 125cc engine, which increased the motorcycle’s accessibility. This year, the beloved fun motor gets a dash of street-style and racing vibes through the creative hands of streetwear brand, Carnival.

The Monkey Is Back With A Bang

A team up between CUB House by Honda and Carnival has now produced the Monkey Carnival Limited Edition. The Monkey X Carnival project consist of a sporty and fun off-road motorcycle kitted with a special design and an exclusive box set with a helmet, car cover, license plate, key ring, and premium Monkey Carnival stickers. Retailing at around SGD5,200, the model is limited to just 99 units worldwide.

Most can’t fathom paying over five grand for a minibike, but the Monkey Carnival Limited Edition does come with some salient points to justify its price. For starters the model perfectly captures the essence of racing, as it takes inspiration from the iconic Baja Motocross.

It also boasts unique street-style graphics on the Carnival Fuel Tank, Red Seat, Motocross-styled Carnival Hand Guard and Carnival Wind Shield. Each model comes with a serial number 1-99 emblazoned on the body and air cleaner, ensuring each rider is getting a truly one-of-a-kind ride.

For those of you who think this Honda Monkey is just for show, think again. The motorcycle is powered by a 125cc engine with 5 gears, allowing the rider to conquer any terrain with ease. And with round headlamps in classic Monkey style and a negative meter LED screen featuring a mischievous monkey, riders are sure to turn heads everywhere.

In conjunction with the launch of the Monkey Carnival Limited Edition, Carnival is also launching a matching capsule collection. The Monkey Carnival Collection features fashion-forward pieces designed for the ultimate street style rider. The collection is currently available online and at Carnival stores in Warehouse 30 and Siam Square as well as the CUB House Flagship Ekkamai branch Bangkok, Thailand.

(Images: CUB House by Honda)