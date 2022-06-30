In case you missed it, the future is indeed electric when it comes to cars.

With more car manufacturers producing battery-electric vehicles for the market, there’s no shortage of new electric vehicles hitting showrooms and the open road. Hyundai Motor Company has also entered the arena with its own series of electric vehicles, the latest of which is the IONIQ 6.

The Korean car giant has revealed the streamlined and timeless design of the highly anticipated electric model. IONIQ 6 is the second model in Hyundai’s IONIQ dedicated all-electric-vehicle line-up brand. Inspired by Hyundai’s Prophecy EV Concept, the new electric model features what the brand calls an ‘Electrified Streamliner’.

Futuristic Design

Aerodynamically sculpted, the new Hyundai model makes innovative use of sustainable materials to reflect today’s EV customers’ values. The IONIQ 6 is characterised by clean, simple lines and a pure aerodynamic form that Hyundai calls Emotional Efficiency.

The model’s electrified streamliner typology and mindful cocoon-like interior embody a silhouette for the new era of electric mobility. IONIQ 6’s aerodynamically sculpted silhouette features sensuous curves, which gives the model an ultra-low drag coefficient of just 0.21. Key design features include a low nose, active air flaps at the front, wheel gap reducers, optional slim digital side mirrors and an elliptical wing-inspired spoiler designed into the boat-tail structure.

Inside, a cocoon-inspired interior accommodates a mindful personal space. Replete with practical features and sustainable materials, IONIQ 6 facilitate a mindful, eco-friendly mobility experience and lifestyle. The user-centric interior architecture is exemplified by an ergonomically designed control unit that is centrally located to reduce distraction and spur safe, intuitive driving.

This modular touchscreen dashboard integrates a 12-inch full-touch infotainment display and 12-inch digital cluster. A bridge-type centre console provides convenient and generous in-car storage. Inside, Hyundai designers have kitted the model with Dual Colour Ambient Lighting and 4-dot Interactive Pixel Lights on the steering wheel.

To further accentuate the sense of space, designers have removed buttons from the front doors whilst inserting transparent accents on the crash pad garnish, door map pocket and console lower cover.

Sustainability Focused

In line with IONIQ 6’s Ethical Uniqueness theme and inspired by today’s eco-conscious consumers, the designers applied sustainable materials to the exterior. This includes recycled pigment paint from end-of-life tires to the cladding and bamboo charcoal pigment paint to the body.

IONIQ 6’s interior is also trimmed in sustainable materials and colours. Depending on the trim level, these include eco-process leather (seats), recycled PET fabric (seats), bio TPO skin (dashboard), bio PET fabric (headliner), bio paint derived from vegetable oils (doors), and recycled fishing net carpet.

Hyundai is planning a world premiere for the IONIQ 6 in July, in which the Korean car maker will reveal the model’s the full specifications, including the electrified streamliner’s features and advanced technologies.

(Images: Hyundai Motor Company)