Love a good car chase movie? Well, you’re in luck because Netflix just premiered one with a healthy dose of K-drama vibes.

In Netflix’s ‘Seoul Vibe’ a team of crack drivers attempt a heist using their souped-up cars including several Hyundai models. Set during the 1988 Seoul Olympics, the epic car chase movie featured a number of old-school cars from that decade. This included the first-generation Grandeur, Pony Pickup, Porter light truck, and old sedans, including second-generation Sonata, Stellar, and Cortina.

All this was made possible thanks to Hyundai Motor Company, who teamed up with Netflix for ‘Seoul Vibe’. The Korean car giant supplied the film with various retro models from the 80s, which shared the limelight alongside an all-star Korean cast. Additionally, Hyundai Motor also provided a shooting location at Hyundai Wonhyoro Service Center.

K-Drama, Cars And Action

Premiering on 26 August, ‘Seoul Vibe’ revolves around a ragtag team of drivers and mechanics who go undercover to dismantle a massive money-laundering ring during the 1988 Seoul Olympics. The film features talents such as Ah-in Yoo, Kyung-pyo Go, Kyoo-hyung Lee, Ju-hyun Park, Seong-wu Ong and Jung-se Oh.

This fast-paced movie is revved up with breath-taking driving scenes of Hyundai retro models, including a modified Pony Pickup with the engine from Grandeur (Azera), used by a crew of talented drivers as they join a slush fund investigation operation.

A white-coloured first-generation Grandeur is also featured in the movie, symbolizing its pioneering status as the Korea’s flagship premium model. These two retro models, which gained huge popularity back in the 1980s, combine the beauty of retro and new, and act as a bridge between generations.

Beyond Cars

The collaboration between Hyundai and ‘Seoul Vibe’ though is not merely centred on the motor company supplying vehicles for the film. There are already several marketing spins currently being orchestrated in conjunction with the movie.

For starters, Hyundai plans to unveil the silhouette of the all-new Grandeur (Azera) through a cinematic digital advertisement in a spin-off version of ‘Seoul Vibe,’ utilising the story and cast of the movie. The digital advertisement spotlights the ever-evolving innovation of Grandeur, from the past to the future, and provides hidden hints about the upcoming model that is expected to launch at the end of this year.

Following the film’s release, Hyundai Motor is also launching diverse experiential marketing content on digital channels, targeting millennial and Gen Z consumers and spotlighting the hipness of the brand’s retro models featured in the movie. To see this vision through, Hyundai has recreated the garage from the film on ZEPETO, the global metaverse platform, to provide a virtual experience space.

Here visitors can assemble and drive the vehicles featured in the movie through the driving zone themed ‘Seoul Vibe.’ Plus, users will be able to meet Yoon-hee (Ju-hyun Park), a character in the movie, as an NPC (non-player character), and join a vlog event, using the first-generation Grandeur.

‘Seoul Vibe’ is currently streaming on Netflix

(Images: Hyundai Motor Company)