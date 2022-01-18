Homepage > Gear > Motoring > In The Market For A Tesla? Test Drive One At The Brand’s Retail Store At Millenia Walk Singapore
Gear

By: Richard Augustin, Jan 18 2022 1:00 pm

The doors to the first dedicated Tesla retail store in Singapore have officially opened. Located at Millenia Walk, the store is also the first of its kind in Southeast Asia. The new Tesla Singapore represents the latest central retail component of its landmark Millenia Singapore integrated development.

Officially opened for business by the Pontiac Land Group since 15 January 2022, the retail store provides prospective Tesla buyers to experience the Model 3. Tesla’s smaller, simpler, more affordable electric car, the Model 3 is an electric fastback mid-size four-door sedan.

The base Model 3 delivers an EPA-rated all-electric range of 438 km. Those interested to experience the electric vehicle can do so at the Tesla Singapore retail store at Millenia Walk. There are also test drives buyers can sign up for. This takes place along the East Coast Parkway’s scenic waterfront, just 3 minutes away.

The retail store is complemented by Tesla’s V3 Superchargers which were first opened at Millenia Singapore in September 2021. Located at the basement of the facility, the charging lots are opened 24 hours a day.

Tesla’s Singapore Showroom is located at Unit #01-84, facing The Great Hall at Millenia Walk; Opening Hours: 11am-8pm (Sun-Thurs),11am-8.30pm (Fri & Sat). To book a test drive, click here.

(Images: Millenia Walk)

Richard Augustin
Former chef turned writer; Richard has tip-toed around the publishing industry for two decades. When not busy chasing deadlines, you can still find him experimenting with recipes in the kitchen.
