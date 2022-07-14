South Korean automotive giant Hyundai Motor Company launched its first electric sedan, IONIQ 6, in Seoul on 13 July.

Hyundai Motor Group is aiming to take a major share of the electric vehicle (EV) market, which is currently dominated by American automotive and clean energy company Tesla.

The group is set to produce 31 electric models through 2030. The models will be launched across the group’s three companies — Kia Corp, premium marquee Genesis and Hyundai Motor Company, which makes the Hyundai brand of vehicles.

IONIQ 6 is the latest addition to the line of planned electric models by Hyundai and follows the IONIQ 5 SUV. The car is expected to directly take on Tesla in the sedan segment.

Here’s all we know about Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 electric sedan

Safety and comfort in focus

The IONIQ 6 electric sedan is loaded with interesting technological features, including the next level of Hyundai SmartSense.

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot View Monitor and Driver Attention Warning are among the key features designed to ensure safety and convenience on the road.

Emphasising the design, the company said in a statement that IONIQ 6 “may be Hyundai’s most aerodynamic styling to date.”

Its other convenience-enhancing features include Dual Colour Ambient Lighting, Speed Sync Lighting, EV Performance Tune-up and Electric Active Sound Design (e-ASD).

IONIQ 6 is also the first car from the Hyundai family, which is supported by over-the-air software updates.

The car comes in 12 exterior shades and four interior colour combinations.

Range and battery

Hyundai said that the all-electric IONIQ 6 has a range of 610 km as per the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) standard.

It comes with 400-V/800-V ultra-fast, multi-charging capability based on the technology developed by Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

The car is fitted with a long-range 77.4-kWh battery, which, according to Hyundai, can be mated with rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or all-wheel-drive (AWD) electric motor layouts.

“The top-of-the-line dual motor setup is an AWD option, producing a combined power output of 239 kW and 605 Nm of torque. This PE configuration can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds,” said the company.

Market launch schedule to be announced later

Hyundai said that the IONIQ 6 electric sedan will go into production in the third quarter of 2022, and the market launch plan will be announced at a later date.

Jaehoon Chang, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, said that the car is “the next ambitious step forward” in the company’s goal of becoming a global leader in the EV market.

“The IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner will provide a unique and distinctive experience for drivers and passengers, optimized in every way to redefine electric mobility,” said Chang.

(Main and Featured images: Hyundai)