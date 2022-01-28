Lamborghini Has Unveiled Its First NFT Which Will Go Up For Auction In February

Automobili Lamborghini has unveiled its first-ever NFT (non-fungible token). The German supercar maker has partnered with NFT PRO and RM Sotheby’s for its new collection, going on sale during the Lunar New Year.

Interested buyers can bid on the five pairs of physical and digital artworks by the renowned artist Fabian Oefner between February 1st, the first day of the new lunar year, and February 4th. The auction for the first of the five NFTs will take place online starting from 4:00 pm CET (11pm SGT), while each of the other auctions will start and end 15 minutes later then their preceding one.

Every auction will last for 75 hours and 50 minutes, the exact time it took Apollo 11 to leave Earth and enter the moon’s orbit – not the only reference to human space exploration.

Into Space And Beyond

The physical artwork, the Space Key, contains carbon fibre pieces that Lamborghini sent to the International Space Station back in 2020, as a part of a joint research project. Engraved with a unique QR code, these carbon fiber parts link the digital element, are a series of five photographs of a Lamborghini Ultimae, lifting off toward the stars.

The images depict five separate moments within seconds from each other as the car rises above the earth. Its parts, the engine, the transmission, the suspension and hundreds of nuts and bolts are shooting away from the chassis like the exhaust flame of a rocket.

What may look like a computer-generated image is in fact entirely created from elements of the real world: the artist captured more than 1500 individual parts of a real car. The photograph of the earth`s curvature was made by sending a weather balloon equipped with a camera to the edge of the stratosphere.

Oefner then carefully assembled all of these images into an artificial moment in time. Each Lamborghini NFT boasts more than 600 Million pixels. As one starts to zoom in, hidden details of these hyperrealistic photographs are revealed.

The resolution is so enormous, that even tiny markings on the firing order of the V12 engine is visible. One can also marvel at the different milling patterns on the transmission cog wheels. The longer you look at the composition, the more secrets you discover.

(Images: Automobili Lamborghini)