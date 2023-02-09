Lamborghini has once again highlighted its exclusivity and superiority by unveiling two new supercar models—a roadster and a coupé. These one-of-a-kind supercars, the Invencible Coupé and the Auténtica Roadster are its final models to be powered by the V12 combustion engine, marking the brand’s transition to the hybrid era. The brand is also celebrating its customisation concept with these unique models.

Designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile, the Italian car manufacturer’s heritage lies in creating bespoke customised models in limited numbers with innovative designs and modern technology. For the unversed, the V12 combustion engine has been Lamborghini’s flagship engine since 1963. In other words, it has been a prestigious part of their supercar models.

A look at Lamborghini’s new models

On the design front, Mitja Borkert, Automobili Lamborghini’s Head of Design, commented, “With these cars, the Lamborghini Centro Stile has expressed the utmost creativity applicable to the V12 platform; their design, elevated to a new level, best represents our unique DNA”. Furthermore, the brand incorporated designs from some of its most iconic cars like the Sesto Elemento, Aventador and Essenza SCV12.

The supercar models inspired by the world of racing

The brand made it a point to repurpose its designs into the new models by adding Lamborghini’s signature hexagon motif and carbon fibre-framed cockpits produced in Sant’Agata Bolognese. Both cars feature clean lines and minimalist dashboards embellished with 3D-printed hexagonal air vents. Other exceptional functionalities include the full carbon bodies and digital instrumentation unique to each model. Notably, the Invencible Coupé and the Auténtica Roadster embody elegance, aeronautical style and sportiness.

Lamborghini’s new models are inspired by the racing world. Needless to say, these supercar models offer an experience wherein one feels like they are on a racetrack. Lamborghini calls these models its ‘final and unique farewell to the last naturally-aspirated V12’. Dominated by stylish features, these cars are available in stunning colour tones while also offering technical finesse and elegant embroidery. Moreover, they are a fine tribute to the brand’s timeless legacy.

