When it comes to building performance machines, few can match the credentials of Lamborghini.

The Italian sports car maker has repeatedly set the standards for building fast and insanely stunning cars. Not restricting their capabilities to iconic models like the Countach, Aventador and Huracan, the marquee has also elevated the SUV segment with the Urus. It’s latest – the Urus Performante sees Lamborghini moving the goal posts once more for the Super SUV segment.

That’s because the Lamborghini Urus Performante stands as a bonafide beast of a machine. Raising the bar on Super SUV sportiness and performance, the model boasts a design emphases the new Urus’ prowess on street, track, and loose surfaces. The Urus Performante establishes itself on first sight with a new level of powerful styling that asserts the super sports engineering within.

Ahead of its global premiere on 19 August at Pebble Beach, the Urus Performante set a new record in the production SUV category on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Road. It crossed the finish line at 4302 meters in 10:32.064 and beating the previous 2018 record of 10:49.902 set by the 2018 Bentley Bentayga.

Engineered For Performance

The Urus Performante resounds with bold, aeronautical dynamism, from first glance, at every angle. A pure, sharper, more prominent bonnet and bumper design immediately highlights the Performante’s super sports genetics yet retains the Urus’ innate elegance. The Urus Performante’s extensive use of composite materials makes it the car with the highest number of carbon fibre parts in its segment.

Under the hood, the Performante’s power is increased by 16 CV to 666 CV, and its weight reduced by 47 kg, giving it a best-in-class weight-to-power ratio of 3,2. Accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, and braking from 100 km to standstill in 32.9 m, the Urus Performante produces 850 Nm of torque at 2,300 to 4,500 rpm, with its benchmarking longitudinal abilities including a top speed of 306 km/h matched by its responsiveness, handling and stability.

Aerodynamic efficiency is improved, and overall downforce increases by 8%. Torque distribution is optimized thanks to a new differential, delivering a ratio increase from 3.16 to 3.4 in drive conditions and from 3.02 to 3.33 when coasting. Alongside the standard drive modes, the Urus Performante introduces a new RALLY selection, elevating the Super SUV’s fun-to-drive sportiness to a thrilling new level on dirt tracks.

(Images: Lamborghini)