James Bond and Aston Martin are synonymous with the franchise. However, the super-secret agent has also been known to utilise other forms of vehicles in his time of need. The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition is something surely the fictional spy will approve of. After all it practically has his ‘seal’ all over the car.

Created by Land Rover SV Bespoke, the new limited-edition Defender is inspired by the specification of the models that appear in the film. Available to order as a Defender 90 or 110, the stealthy Defender V8 Bond Edition features an Extended Black Pack with 22-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels, signature Xenon Blue front brake calipers and a ‘Defender 007’ rear badge.

The bespoke touches extend to the practical interior, with illuminated ‘Defender 007’ treadplates. There’s also a specially developed start-up animation for the intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment system touchscreen that honours Land Rover’s long partnership with the James Bond franchise. At night, customers will also spot unique ‘007’ puddle lamp graphics.

Exclusively available to just 300 buyers around the world, the Defender V8 Bond Edition’s interior features laser etching detailing that it is ‘one of 300’ and the SV Bespoke logo. The Defenders are at the heart of the action in No Time To Die alongside two Range Rover Sport SVRs.

A Range Rover Classic and Land Rover Series III are also in the film, which will be released in cinemas around the world from 30 September 2021.

Based on the recently launched Defender V8, the Bond Edition is powered by a 5.0-litre 525PS supercharged petrol engine, which produces 525PS, 625Nm of torque and drives through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Defender V8 90 accelerates from 0-100mph in just 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 240kmh.

(Images: Land Rover)