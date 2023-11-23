Luxury cars have always been all about comfort, the coolest features and elegant styling. Additionally, one can expect an engine that ensures smooth delivery of torque and a suspension system that offers a hint of sportiness. However, being in an era of sustainable living, luxury car makers of today also need to consider pollution concerns and fuel efficiency. Electric power allows vehicles to cut down on emissions and extract splendid mileage, but the technology is still impractical and pricey. The onus, therefore, falls onto the humble internal combustion engines to extract high mileage from luxury cars.

While petrol and diesel engines can only do much, the advent of hybrid technology has helped luxurious cars deliver gas mileage that could put compact economy hatchbacks to shame. Yes, we are not kidding! A Lexus ES 300h — a compact luxury sedan — grabs eyes with its advertised mileage figure of 23 kmpl. Similarly, the sporty luxury crossover, Porsche Cayenne can attain mileage figures of up to 40 kmpl in its hybrid guise.

So if you’re planning on investing in a premium beast which won’t be a gas guzzler, this is the best category to choose from. Wondering which other vehicles offer the best mileage in the luxury cars segment that are worth owning today? We have prepared a list of all the luxury cars that deliver high mileage without compromising the indulgences and excesses of your dream automobile.

Luxury cars with the best mileage for a smart splurge in 2023