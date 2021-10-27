After collaborating on a special edition custom Ghibli, Maserati and Hiroshi Fujiwara have released a new capsule collection. Fragment Meets Maserati is a limited edition capsule of streetwear staples co-created by Fujiwara and the Italian luxury car maker.

The partnership between Maserati and the Pioneer of Streetwear began in June with the global launch in Tokyo. Maserati meets Fragment revealed the two stars of this unique collaboration – the Ghibli Operanera and Operabianca.

Both models stood as contrasting versions of a Special Edition Maserati Ghibli re-imagined by the Fragment Creative director under the auspices of Maserati’s high-end personalisation programme Fuoriserie. Now, that partnership extends into the world of fashion with a new limited capsule.

The line of clothing featured in the collection exudes the visionary spirit that reshapes the conventions of pop culture. In his continuous quest as a cultural disrupter, the global godfather of street wear further develops his collaboration with the House of the Trident, merging his sensitivity to contemporary street culture with Maserati’s boldness towards a new era.

Fragment Meets Maserati features two styles of hoodies, oversized t-shirts and a baseball cap emblazoned with the signifiers of these two iconic brands. As seen in the collection, the capsule brings together Fujiwara’s rebellious style and Maserati’s audacious spirit. Two iconic brands unafraid of being different, maverick and both relentlessly driven to challenge the status quo.

The Fragment meets Maserati capsule collection is available worldwide at Maserati Store and on Hypebeast’s e-commerce platform.

(Images: Maserati)