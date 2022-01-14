Maserati Is Finally Going Back to Motorsports

Maserati is officially making a return to the high performance world of motorsports. The Italian luxury automaker will make a decisive first step in its motorsport strategy with a debut in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in 2023.

With motorsport in its genes and rooted in the spirit of pure competition, Maserati is the first Italian brand to compete in Formula E. The return to the track renews the racing spirit in Maserati’s DNA.

Returning To Its Roots

Maserati was born on the track from audacity, first of the Maserati brothers, then of its drivers. Its racing debut was made 96 years ago with the first racing car to bear the Trident logo on the bonnet was the Tipo 26. That car made its debut at the Targa Florio in 1926, winning first place in the class up to 1.5 L, with Alfieri Maserati at the wheel.

Thirty-one years later, Juan Manuel Fangio won the F1 World Championship with Maserati in 1957. The last time Maserati was seen in a single seater was with Maria Teresa De Filippis, the first woman to qualify for a Formula 1 Grand Prix, on board of a 250F.

Its very last appearance in racing was with the unprecedented MC12, which won 22 races (including 3 victories in the 24 Hours of Spa) and 14 Championship titles across Constructors’ Championships, Drivers’ Championships and Teams’ Championships in the FIA GT, from 2004 to 2010. Racing has always been Maserati’s natural habitat. Even now, with its new era in Formula E, Maserati is starting from its roots as it builds its future.

An Electric Future

The combination of Maserati’s unrivalled racing heritage – a brand intrinsically linked with high-performance, and its innovative attitude towards electrification – aligns perfectly with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the world’s first all-electric road-racing motorsport series.

Maserati’s commitment to electric mobility is powered by a lightning surge of new energy, now accelerating to run at top speed with Folgore, the full electric range. All new Maserati models will also be available in 100% electric solutions including Maserati Grecale, Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio and the Maserati MC20 super sportscar.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship provides Maserati with a perfect platform to showcase the unprecedented brand racing heritage and Folgore in an environment where high performance and innovation powerfully co-exist.

“We are very proud to be back where we belong as protagonists in the world of racing,” enthused Davide Grasso, CEO of Maserati. “We are powered by passion and innovative by nature. We have a long history of world-class excellence in competition, and we are ready to drive performance in the future.”

Grasso continued: “In the race for more performance, luxury, and innovation, Folgore is irresistible, and it is the purest expression of Maserati. That’s why we decided to go back to racing in the FIA Formula E World Championship, meeting our customers in the city centres of the world, taking the Trident forward into the future”.

Maserati will debut on the grid from Season 9 with the new Gen3, the fastest, lightest, most powerful Formula E racing car ever. The Gen3 is the world’s most efficient racing car featuring a series of industry-leading design, production, and technological innovations.

(Images: Maserati)