McLaren 765LT Spider By McLaren Special Operations Unveiled In Singapore

Spotting an ultra-rare supercar today is extremely difficult. For most, it requires a bit of luck and timing to be in the right place at the right time. For those residing in Singapore, they had the chance to feast their eyes on a McLaren 765LT Spider recently.

The model is arguably one of the most stunning supercars ever made in recent memory, which is why it’s sold out. Only 765 individually numbered models will be made available globally, all of which are already spoken for.

However, McLaren Singapore recently unveiled a stunning and unique example of the limited-volume, sold-out McLaren 765LT Spider. The unique supercar features a wealth of exclusive personalisation options carried out by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the brand’s in-house bespoke division.

Lighter and with even higher levels of performance on both road and track than LT predecessors, the McLaren 765LT Spider is the latest in a line of ‘Longtail’ McLarens. The most powerful-ever convertible supercar raises the bar for driver engagement in the McLaren LT experience.

The McLaren 765LT Spider that broke cover in Singapore featured dramatic bodywork finished in a ‘colour-shifting’ MSO Bespoke Pacific Colourstream paintwork, which includes hues of blue, purple, and orange. The front splitter, rear bumper and side skirts comes standard in carbon fibre, with its mirror casings, air intakes and front fender louvres finished in visual gloss carbon fibre that highlights the uncompromisingly light-weight engineering philosophy of the iconic British company.

Bespoke Finish

This unique colour scheme and design showcases the artistic finesse and design subtlety that are possible with an MSO Bespoke order. Photographed next to the 765LT Spider is another stellar example of the 675LT adorning a paintwork executed by MSO and inspired by the Gulf colours seen on the legendary McLaren F1.

The origins of McLaren Special Operations date back nearly 30 years, the division growing out of the McLaren Customer Care Programme that was set up in the early 1990s to service, maintain and personalise the McLaren F1. Today, MSO offers a complete tailoring service for any McLaren model and continues to expand under tiers of personalisation.

MSO Bespoke offering near limitless level of personalisation, with limited-run and special editions of the latest McLaren vehicles. There’s also an MSO Heritage division, which is responsible for maintenance of the brand’s legacy models such as the McLaren F1.

In bringing ‘the art of the possible’ closer to customers in Singapore from ideation to realisation, McLaren Singapore will be launching the McLaren 720S Bespoke Collection which will offer the option of MSO Bespoke exterior paint for new orders of the award-winning McLaren 720S. With over 250 paint colours to choose from, MSO Bespoke equips a customer with the ability to craft a unique car that breaks the boundaries of conventional personalisation.

Additionally, the Guaranteed Future Value Programme will now be made available for these new 720S orders. The Programme aims to safeguard the inconsistent depreciation of the vehicle within a 2-year timeframe, furnishing the customer with a guaranteed buy-back price without being subjected to market rates when they decide to upgrade to their next one.

(Images: McLaren Singapore)