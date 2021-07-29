Over the years, McLaren Automotive has raised the bar when it comes to exclusive, luxury, high-performance supercars. Now, they have gone to another level by revealing another landmark model: the 765LT Spider.

The new model complements the 765LT ‘Longtail’ coupe, which was unveiled last year. That model has sold out and we dare wager this drop top beauty will follow suit. After all, McLaren is only producing 765 units of the supercar. And with all its packing in, it won’t be hard to find 765 individuals across the globe who would want a piece of this awesome machinery.

Engineered with minimised weight, track-focused dynamics and optimised aerodynamics, the McLaren 765LT Spider is the brand’s most powerful powerful-ever convertible supercar. Blending extreme performance along with new heights of driver engagement it delivers the same class-leading abilities of the coupe in convertible form.

Built For speed

Despite incorporating a retractable hard top, the 765LT Spider is only marginally heavier than the coupe. Weighing 1388kg, the model packs in the same dynamic and aerodynamic DNA as the coupe with no structural compromise. Performance wise, it is a beast.

Sporting a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine under the hood the convertible offers 765PS on tap with 800Nm of torque. This translates to a 0-100kmh time achieved in 2.8 seconds. It can cover the quarter mile in 10 seconds and go flat out at 330kmh.

The immense performance and dynamic prowess of the new Spider are enhanced by several compelling factors. For starters, the stability of its MonoCage II-S structure, which offers both strength and stiffness along with a lightweight design. At the rear of the car, carbon fibre structural supports are fully bonded into the chassis to provide rollover protection.

Then there is the game-changing design of its one-piece Retractable Hard Top roof. Featuring a carbon fibre frame, the single-piece panel offers improved headroom is improved. The extended length of the roof panel also allows the tops of the A-pillars to be further forward, enhancing space. The electrically operated roof lowers and raises in 11 seconds, at speeds of up to 50kmh, to enhance driving experience.

Motorsport Inspired Engineering

Other key features of the limited-volume model include specific weight-saving components include titanium exhaust system, Formula 1-grade transmission materials and thinner glass. The 765LT Spider is kitted out with the same carbon fibre aerodynamic package as the coupe – front splitter and front floor, side skirts, front and rear bumper and rear diffuser – but with active rear wing calibrated for roof up/roof down positions

It also packs in enhanced chassis dynamics, with bespoke LT springs and dampers, increased front track width, lower front ride height and unique software programming for linked-hydraulic Proactive Chassis Control II suspension. The car sits on standard-fit 10-spoke Ultra-Lightweight forged alloy wheels and bespoke P Zero Trofeo R tyres developed by McLaren technical partner, Pirelli.

Inside, the model boasts a motorsport-inspired interior with carbon fibre racing seats, carbon fibre centre tunnel, exposed carbon fibre floor and lightweight Alcantara throughout. The supercar however doesn’t come with air-conditioning or and audio system as standard as it is designed to save weight. However, those can be added in at no additional cost.

(Images: McLaren Automotive)